Resolve Therapeutics to Present at International Symposium on Circulating Nucleic Acids in Plasma and Serum (CNAPS)

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Therapeutics, a mid-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering non-immunosuppressive drugs for inflammatory diseases today announced it will highlight its platform and clinical progress in a presentation entitled "Cell-free Nucleic Acids as Drug Targets in Autoimmunity and Acute Brain Injury".

Dr. James Posada, chief executive officer of Resolve Therapeutics will present the work on December 4, 2025, in Hong Kong. "We are excited to share our pipeline progress and platform developments with a preeminent group of scientists and clinicians in the emerging field of cell-free nucleic acids in disease" commented Dr. Posada. "Exciting discoveries from the convergence of several scientific disciplines have demonstrated the causative role pathogenic nucleic acids play in driving inflammation in several areas of large unmet medical need" added Dr. Posada.

About RSLV-132

RSLV-132 is a fully-human, non-immunosuppressive, non-immunogenic, biologic drug with a three-week serum half-life and excellent safety profile. The drug is comprised of catalytically active human RNase fused to an engineered Fc domain of human IgG1. It is designed to remain in circulation and digest extracellular pathogenic cell-free RNA (cfRNA) in diseases where the presence of cfRNA drives the inflammatory process. In contrast to immunosuppressive therapies that deplete the immune system of B-cells, or block key cytokine pathways required for viral host defense, RSLV-132 removes the causative inflammatory trigger. Clinical validation of the approach has been demonstrated in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and Sjogren's disease. A large confirmatory phase 2 clinical trial is underway in Sjogren's disease in patients with moderate to severe symptom burden.

About RSLV-145

RSLV-132 is a fully human dual action preclinical drug candidate comprised of catalytically active human DNase and RNase fused to an optimized Fc region of human IgG1. It is designed to remain in circulation and digest extracellular pathogenic nucleic acids in both chronic and acute diseases where the presence of pathogenic nucleic acids drives the inflammatory process. Preclinical development is ongoing in subarachnoid hemorrhage where the removal of cfRNA decreases the extent of brain injury. Development is also ongoing in ischemic stroke where neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) significantly impair the fibrinolytic activity of tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) therapy and digestion with DNase decreases injury to brain tissue.

About Resolve Therapeutics

Resolve is a biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of the emerging field of cell-free nucleic acids in disease. Clinical and preclinical development is underway with RSLV-132 and RSLV-145. The compounds are being investigated in a broad range of acute and chronic diseases known to be driven by cell-free RNA, cell-free DNA, and Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). For more information please visit: https://resolvetherapeutics.com/

