Resolving the Dilemma That All Vehicle Owners Face

The Digital Health Inspection provides transparency through a documented assessment that enables owners to budget repairs and schedule maintenance when it's actually needed. "It's kinda like going to your doctor and getting an annual check-up," says Matt Curry, "but it's all about your vehicle and keeping it running perfectly and keeping your family safe."

They offer a digital inspection that is sent via text and sit down with you to explain all of the photos taken as well as how your color coded rating was determined, which serves as documented history of the current condition of your vehicle…..In a world where customer service is a thing of the past, this company has brought it back to life! Customer, Roxanne S.

"Craftsman is leaps and bounds ahead of the competition in delivering the best automotive services in the greater DC area. We combine skilled master technicians with savvy technology to tackle every automotive challenge. Add our 'Say Yes' philosophy, exceptional customer service, digital health inspections, and you have the keys to our success," said owner Matt Curry.

Every Craftsman location features state-of-the-art repair equipment, a comfortable family- and pet-friendly showroom, and convenient after-hours drop off. At each visit, their ASE-Certified Master technicians utilize the most sophisticated technology and provide customers with digital inspection photos and expert recommendations to help car owners make smart repair decisions.

Under Curry's ownership, Craftsman Auto Care has grown from one shop in Alexandria to its 4th that opened in Merrifield on May 13th. What makes this most impressive is that they opened three shops within 10 months.

Author of the best-selling book The A.D.D. Entrepreneur, Matt Curry has been an innovator in the auto repair industry for more than 35 years. In addition to Craftsman Auto Care and Curry's Auto Service, he founded The Hybrid Shop franchise which specializes in hybrid and electric vehicles. His consulting business, A Dash of Curry, advises entrepreneurs on strategies for increasing sales and profits and delivering outstanding customer service. Additionally, he hosts the highly successful Craftsman Community Cars & Coffee series for auto enthusiasts.

The new shop, located at 2733 Merrilee Drive in Merrifield, is open Monday-Friday from 7am-7pm and Saturdays from 8am-4pm.

