Resolving to Eat Better This Year? 180 Cakes Can Help

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 180 Cakes founder Kara Payne knows how important it is for people to eat well. She's also aware of how many people try to clean up their eating act after the New Year.

In 2019, 54% of those who made a New Year's resolution committed to eating healthier. The desire to improve one's diet was the second most common choice after the closely related option of exercise.

Of course, making a resolution is the easy part. Sticking to that decision is where things can get challenging. In that same year, a meager 7% of those asked stuck to their resolution all year long, while 19% managed to keep some but not all of their resolutions.

One of the biggest reasons that resolutions fail is due to the fact that they are unsupported by real, tangible strategies in an individual's day-to-day life. In the specific example of eating healthier, this includes implementing a strict diet and stocking the house with acceptable food items.

180 Cakes is an Australian health food brand that is helping individuals replace their unhealthy food purchases with viable alternatives that are as delicious as they are healthy. Owner and professionally trained chef, Kara Payne, launched her company in early 2018 after having spent years working as a pastry chef. Payne admits that, along with her dietarily poor work surroundings, she ate poorly in her personal life, as well.

This led to Payne's own resolution to create a brand that could let people still enjoy the culinary delicacies of life without the unhealthy side effects. Payne explains the motivation for this venture in her own words, saying, "I wanted to give people an option that was more wholesome than the highly processed commercial baking mixes filled with nasty ingredients that are currently dominating the market."

Payne knew that she had to take this process seriously. "It took me seven months of experimentation to create and perfect my first cake mix," she says, adding that this lengthy timeline was due to the fact that "I refused to compromise on taste and quality."

Each 180 Cake mix is made with this same level of care and concern. From cakes to brownies, donuts to cookies, Payne has created a plethora of diet-friendly dessert options that use limited numbers of clean, high-quality ingredients. These are typically sugar-free, gluten-free, low-carb, and keto-friendly.

Making a resolution to eat healthier is admirable. However, it's essential that a resolution of this nature is backed up by sound planning. 180 Cakes offers a way for people to wean themselves off of those unhealthy snacks without fully giving up that occasional dessert in the process.

About 180 Cakes: 180 Cakes was launched in February of 2018 by professional chef Kara Payne. The company caters to the needs of those that follow diabetes, coeliacs, and keto diets. Each 180 Cakes recipe focuses on using a minimal number of natural, clean ingredients in perfect quantities that are tailored to create an optimal flavor profile. Learn more about 180 Cakes at 180cakes.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Alfred Colette

(954) 724-8563

[email protected]

SOURCE 180 Cakes