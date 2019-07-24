Resolvly, a Leading Nationwide Provider of Debt Assistance, Celebrates its 5th Anniversary in Business

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolvly, a national leading provider of debt assistance and financial assistance co-founded in 2014 by Gregory Fishman, proudly celebrates its fifth anniversary in business this year.

Resolvly helps clients resolve or dismiss debt and also empowers clients with information and understanding to help them avoid falling into debt again in the future. Since Fishman co-founded Resolvly in Boca Raton five years ago, Resolvly has helped protect the rights of thousands American consumers struggling to deal with different types of debt including private student loan debt, credit card debt, medical debt, and unsecured debt.

"It makes me sad to see so many families struggle to pay their bills every month," Fishman said. "We help people work with consumer defense attorneys to resolve debt from medical bills, credit cards, private student loans and other kinds of debt, so they can finally be debt-free once and for all."

Fishman transformed Resolvly into a successful nationwide company by tapping into his many years of experience since he launched his career at the young age of 19, when he became the National Director of Sales for a large-scale chemical manufacturing company. After climbing the corporate ladder to become vice president of National Interchem, Fishman purchased the company from the owner, ran it for eight years, then sold it and relocated with his children to Boca Raton. A single father, Fishman managed a car dealership that quickly became the nation's top automobile seller, then decided to re-focus his career helping people get out of debt.

After obtaining his Series 7 license in financial analyst school, Fishman entered the industry by working for GHS Solutions, another debt-relief company. Wanting to use a more personal approach to debt assistance, he helped to form Resolvly and help people dismiss their debt and also to protect the rights of consumers facing daily creditor harassment or lawsuits.

Since its founding in 2014, Resolvly has become an industry leader with a solid reputation for top debt-resolution services. Resolvly offers a free consultation and customized financial advice to every client. Resolvly connects clients with consumer-rights protection attorneys who help safeguard clients' rights, resolve or dismiss their debt, and stop creditor harassment.

Resolvly is located at 1515 S. Federal Highway, Suite 121, in Boca Raton, FL. Visit www.resolvly.com, call toll free (877) 235-7225, or email info@resolvy.com.

