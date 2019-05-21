Resolvn Selected to Prototype Operational Training Content for DoD's Persistent Cyber Training Environment

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolvn today announced that they have been selected to prototype operational training content for the Department of Defense's (DoD) Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE). PCTE will enable the DoD Cyber Mission Force (CMF) to conduct training, exercises, and mission rehearsals for the full spectrum of Cyberspace Operations.

In Cyber Innovation Challenge #3, Resolvn brings to bear its operational experience in planning, simulation, and execution of offensive and defensive cyber operations. The team builds content packages for PCTE stakeholders to develop and test their skills in sophisticated training environments against real-world challenges and adversaries.

"At Resolvn, we believe that regularly working in cyber range environments with access to guided instruction is the most effective way to achieve cyber skill mastery," said Sean Donnelly, Founder and CEO of Resolvn. "We are fortunate to be a part of prototyping PCTE and look forward to enabling service members to train year-round on near-to-spec networks."

Resolvn, working closely with the Project Manager – Cyber Resilience & Training, has arranged for the first of their team content packages to be tested and validated within the PCTE platform next month. This June deployment marks a major milestone for training cyber teams with operationally relevant content.

Resolvn designs and delivers operationally relevant, real-world training environments to enable customers to operationalize their cybersecurity teams. We provide access to in-range skill assessments, guided instruction, and validation exercises spanning exploitation, threat hunting, and incident response. Our content library addresses the needs of the entire spectrum of cybersecurity personnel, from junior SOC analysts to experienced Offensive Cyber Operators. For more information, please visit https://www.resolvn.com .

