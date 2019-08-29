Resonado Becomes Official Sound Partner Of Notre Dame Athletics

NOTRE DAME, Ind., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notre Dame Global Partnerships has entered into a new partnership with Resonado, an award-winning startup company founded on the University's campus. As the new "Official Sound Partner of Notre Dame Athletics," Resonado's logo will adorn the headsets for the Fighting Irish football coaching staff.

"This partnership with Resonado highlights an uncompromising commitment to excellence in academics and athletics," said University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick. "As a company founded by talented Notre Dame students and incubated at Notre Dame's IDEA Center, Resonado is an ideal partner for our football program."

Resonado was founded in 2017 by four Notre Dame students: Brian Cho, Christian Femrite, Erikc Perez-Perez and Peter Moeckel. Motivated by a shared passion for innovation and a desire to enhance the world around them, the team focused on developing an audio technology that would change the industry for years to come.

Resonado's thinner, lighter and more versatile Flat Core Speaker (FCS) architecture gives manufacturers across dozens of industries greater flexibility to create and integrate audio products without the century-old constraint of traditional speaker geometry. The company has won numerous awards including invitations to TechCrunch Disrupt as a 'Top Pick' and taking home First Place in the McCloskey Business Plan Competition at Notre Dame's own IDEA Week.

"Partnering with Notre Dame is truly special for us as we met on campus and it's where our company was founded and developed," said Brian Cho, Resonado CEO.

This marketing partnership was secured through Notre Dame Global Partnerships, the joint venture company formed in 2018 between Legends and JMI Sports to oversee Notre Dame's athletics sales, marketing, sponsorship, hospitality, multimedia rights and branding services on a local and national level.

"Notre Dame Athletics is excited to help Resonado achieve its ambitious vision by promoting their technology via our platform, while also collaborating to identify new growth opportunities," said President of Notre Dame Global Partnerships Theodore Loehrke. "We are committed to leverage their patented technology to become the new standard for audio design, reinventing the shape of sound in sports and beyond."

ABOUT RESONADO

For more information on Resonado, visit Resonado.com.

Resonado introduces the speaker reinvented. The company's proprietary Flat Core Speaker technology is redefining the shape of sound with a thinner, lighter, more sustainable, and more efficient structure than traditional speakers. The technology's fully scalable structure can be made into virtually any shape imaginable, fostering innovation for product designers everywhere. Resonado provides their speakers to businesses to implement in their own products. The company is currently working on pilot projects with global industry leaders with products in categories such as automotive, consumer electronics, home theater, and marine.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME

For more information on the University of Notre Dame, visit nd.edu.

Founded in 1842, the University of Notre Dame is the nation's leading Catholic research university, providing a distinctive voice in higher education that is at once rigorously intellectual, unapologetically moral in orientation, and firmly embracing of a service ethos. Rated among the top 20 of all U.S. research universities, Notre Dame ranks second nationally in the percentage of students who study abroad and has seen research funding increase from $87 million to $141.5 million in the past decade. The University is organized into four undergraduate colleges — Arts and Letters, Science, Engineering, and the Mendoza College of Business — the School of Architecture, the Keough School of Global Affairs, the Law School and the Graduate School. It is located adjacent to the city of South Bend, Indiana, in a region with a population of more than 300,000 and is widely known for the beauty of its campus, including the Golden Dome of the Main Building, the world's most recognized university landmark.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

For more information on Notre Dame Athletics, visit und.com.

The University of Notre Dame sponsors 26 varsity athletics programs (13 men's, 13 women's), dating back to 1887 when the Irish played their first football game. Notre Dame won its 29th and 30th team national championships in 2018 when the Irish claimed the NCAA Fencing Championship and the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship following previous titles in football (11 consensus), fencing (eight), women's soccer (three), plus one each in men's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis, men's golf and men's cross country. Notre Dame remains an independent in football, but most other Irish sports in 2013-14 began competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Notre Dame student-athletes in 2018 recorded the highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate figure (98) among all Football Bowl Subdivision institutions.

SOURCE Notre Dame Global Partnerships