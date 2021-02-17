Resonai Report: Facilities Management Is Undergoing a Dramatic Transformation, With One in Five Facilities Using Augmented Reality and Over 70 Percent Expecting To Use It In The Next 24 Months

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonai ( www.resonai.com ), an AI and computer vision company, today released its 2021 State of Augmented Reality in Facilities Management report, providing important insights into the current and expected use of augmented reality (AR) within corporate, retail, healthcare and other types of professional facilities. The report found that one out of five facilities management professionals (20%) use AR for at least one function, while nearly three out of four facilities managers (73%) who don't currently use AR expect to implement the technology within the next 24 months. Based on a survey of senior facilities managers, the report offers a unique look into the ways that properties are using AR to streamline their operations, offer greater tenant experiences, create new revenue streams and drive other benefits. The report can be downloaded at www.resonai.com/2021-state-of-augmented-reality-report .

"Augmented reality has come a long way since its first implementations in gaming and entertainment. As buildings become smarter and the digital and physical worlds become one, building owners and facilities managers are turning to AR and AI for everything from improved maintenance to indoor navigation," said Emil Alon, CEO and Founder of Resonai. "We published our state of the industry report to help facilities management professionals navigate the complex world of digital transformation and understand how their peers are leveraging the exciting innovations taking place."

Other key insights from Resonai's report include:

At 30 percent adoption, hospitals and medical facilities have embraced AR more than other types of properties; they are followed by manufacturing facilities (26%), educational facilities (25%) and corporate offices (23%)

The most common uses of AR among facilities managers are marketing applications such as tours and virtual demonstrations (20%), followed by industrial manufacturing applications (18%), smart maintenance and repairs (12%), tenant and visitor services (10%), and training/tutorials (10%)

Facilities managers cited a broad range of benefits to using AR, including the automation of maintenance processes (49%), prevention of maintenance issues (45%), reduction of physical contact during the COVID-19 pandemic (27%), creation of new revenue opportunities (27%), insights derived from AR-based analytics (22%), and more

Cited by 40 percent of facilities managers, cost is the most commonly perceived barrier to AR adoption, although this concern is offset by AR's ability to bring in new revenue opportunities, which was cited as the technology's greatest potential benefit by 30 percent of those facilities managers already using AR or expecting to do so within 24 months

Seventy five percent of facilities managers currently have Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices in their buildings, such as environment sensors (44%), HVAC systems (42%), security systems (33%), doors (25%), lights (25%), and more; AR can help manage the complexity that comes with these emerging technologies.

The report is based on a digital survey delivered to a curated audience of senior facility management directors and executives throughout the United States and Europe. Participants represented a cross-section of building types, including corporate offices, manufacturing facilities, retail/apparel, residential, hospitals and medical, shopping centers, education, entertainment, and food and grocery. Data was gathered from November 2020 to January 2021.

