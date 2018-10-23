Resonance Consultancy withdraws from all Saudi projects after confirmation of journalist Jamal Khashoggi murder

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonance Consultancy, a leading global advisor in real estate, tourism and economic development, is withdrawing its service offerings from all government projects in Saudi Arabia, effective immediately.

The decision comes in light of the Saudi government's admission this past Friday to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Resonance Consultancy was a member of two separate consortiums of consultants from which the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its agencies had requested proposals to assist with the planning of Neom Bay and the King Abdullah Economic City—two of the largest planned developments in the country.

"While the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's vision to create vibrant new cities that espouse the best principles of modern urbanism is laudable, the government's recent actions are an egregious affront to human rights," says Resonance Consultancy President, CEO and founder Chris Fair. "No such vision to create inclusive prosperity and well-being for its citizens can be realized without a radical shift by the government toward an acceptance of the basic tenets of human rights, free speech, and the open exchange of ideas and opinions."

As it seems unlikely that major state governments and corporations will respond appropriately, Resonance Consultancy believes it will be up to private enterprises around the world to take a stand and communicate that state-sanctioned behavior such as this is unacceptable. As such, Resonance Consultancy is calling on other professional service firms to suspend doing business with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its agencies in order to send a strong message to Saudi Arabia that human rights violations have consequences and the world will not stand by while rulers act with impunity and disregard for citizens.

"While the withholding of our services is unlikely to have a material effect on the development of these projects in the long term, we believe that as a company that works with cities, regions and countries to build more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable communities, we have a responsibility to add our voice to the growing chorus of indignation towards these actions," says Fair. "To stay silent is to condone and enable the destruction of the very fundamentals that we and the countries, cities and communities we work with hold dear."

Please join Resonance Consultancy in calling for all international companies to suspend all business with the government of Saudi Arabia and its agencies until its ruling leaders accept responsibility for their actions and end their crackdown on free speech and dissent.

ABOUT RESONANCE CONSULTANCY

WE HELP SHAPE THE FUTURE OF COUNTRIES, CITIES & COMMUNITIES AROUND THE WORLD

As leading advisors in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance combines business strategy and marketing creativity to shape the future of communities, cities and countries around the world. Recognized globally for its World's Best Cities rankings, Resonance works with cities, developers, planners, and government agencies to create inclusive and sustainable development strategies. Resonance has completed more than 100 visioning, strategy, planning, and policy projects in more than 70 countries. To learn more about Resonance, please visit ResonanceCo.com.

