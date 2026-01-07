Resonance Dynamics Announces Patent‑Pending SRD/CRU System for Structural‑Layer Quantum Coherence Stability

Resonance Dynamics, Inc., a quantum‑technology startup, announces the patent‑pending SRD/CRU System, a hardware‑agnostic structural‑layer method designed to improve coherence stability on existing quantum hardware.

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonance Dynamics, Inc. (RDI), a startup developing structural‑layer solutions for quantum systems, today announced its patent‑pending Scalar Resonance Dynamics / Coherence Resonance Unit (SRD/CRU) System. The SRD/CRU System is designed to improve coherence behavior on current quantum processors without changes to qubit materials or chip‑level architecture.

The SRD/CRU System addresses structural boundaries in configuration space, where coherence loss commonly occurs across superconducting, ion‑trap, photonic, and neutral‑atom platforms. The system stabilizes quantum states within admissible regions, suppresses structural drift, and reinforces entanglement‑supporting geometry. It integrates with existing control workflows and requires no hardware modifications.

"Our quantum‑coherence IP is aligned with the industry's progression toward structural physics engineering," said C. F. Vernon, President & CEO of RDI. "The SRD/CRU System reflects our focus on structural‑layer stability across major quantum modalities."

A U.S. non‑provisional patent application covering the SRD/CRU System is pending.

For more information, visit resonance-dynamics.com or contact [email protected].

About Resonance Dynamics, Inc.

Resonance Dynamics, Inc. is a Delaware‑based startup developing structural‑layer solutions for quantum coherence stability on existing hardware. The company focuses on configuration‑space stability, collapse‑boundary behavior, and multi‑qubit structural viability across superconducting, ion‑trap, photonic, and neutral‑atom systems. RDI's patent‑pending SRD/CRU System provides a hardware‑agnostic method for stabilizing quantum states without modifying qubit materials or chip‑level architecture.

SOURCE Resonance Dynamics, Inc.