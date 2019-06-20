Resonance Science Foundation Board Member Publishes Book on Cosmometry

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Resonance Science Foundation, a non-profit with a goal to bring the planet into harmonious relationship with ourselves, nature and the cosmos, announced that Board Member Marshall Lefferts, Founder and Director of the Cosmometry Project, today released a new book titled, "Cosmometry: Exploring the HoloFractal Nature of the Cosmos."

The book covers the patterns, structures, processes and systems found in nature which reflect an underlying order of energy dynamics that inform the observable universe across all scales. It includes over 400 color images and illustrations and synthesizes foundational theories from Buckminster Fuller, David Bohm, Nassim Haramein, Foster Gamble, Richard Merrick and more.

"This book is a must read if for no other reason than to trigger deep thoughts about and experiences of our universal origins," said Nassim Haramein, Research Director and Founder of the Resonance Science Foundation. The topics in the book explore the core ideas of Haramein's unified physics theory and reflect aspects of the ongoing research being pursued at the Foundation.

"Cosmometry is the study of this underlying order, wherein cosmic geometry, unified physics and the harmonic system of music are seen as three lenses through which we view one phenomenon – universal dynamics of energy and matter manifesting in physical form and flow," said Marshall Lefferts, author. "This book presents a new look at age-old questions about the universe we live in and the origin of consciousness by which we are aware of it."

For more information about the book, please click here.

"Cosmometry: Exploring the HoloFractal Nature of the Cosmos" can be purchased/downloaded on Kindle or Amazon.

About the Author

Marshall Lefferts is Founder and Director of the Cosmometry Project, Board Member of the Resonance Science Foundation (President from 2006 – 2019) and Adjunct Faculty of RSF's Resonance Academy, Associate Producer of Thrive – What On Earth Will It Take? And Visual Effects Co-Director of Thrive II, former Co-Director of the Foundation for Conscious Evolution, and a lifetime member of the Buckminster Fuller Institute and Chapel of Sacred Mirrors (CoSM).

About Resonance Science Foundation:

Resonance Science Foundation (RSF) is a global non-profit organization 501c3 committed to advancing the research and education of unified physics and of all sciences, as well as collaboration with other researchers and inventors to make relevant findings available to the public. RSF provides educational opportunities through Resonance Academy in an effort to empower people with a coherent understanding of these scientific insights and the implications and applications of unified physics in our personal lives and in the world.

RSF's goal is to inspire people by acknowledging and modelling our interconnectedness, interdependence, and infinite nature in how we work, teach, learn, and explore with integrity and compassion for all life. For more information, please visit our website at www.ResonanceScience.org.

