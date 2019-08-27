Resonance Science Foundation Research Published in Journal of NeuroQuantology

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonance Science Foundation announced the publication of a research paper by resident biophysicist William Brown in the Volume 17, No 7 edition of the Journal of NeuroQuantology, an Interdisciplinary Journal of Neuroscience and Quantum Physics. The paper, titled, "Unified Physics and the Entanglement Nexus of Awareness," proposes a deeper understanding of the correlation between internal processes of the neurobiological system, which ostensibly generate the subjective qualia of experiential awareness, and the external environment which is comprised of objective phenomena.

The paper highlights the fact that there has been a general exclusion of developing the science of consciousness and explaining the nature, source, and role of consciousness in the universe. The paper discusses the entanglement nexus of spacetime, also known as the unified spacememory network, which emerges as a component of some of the recent elaborations of quantum spacetime architecture in the holographic mass solution to quantum gravity and unification. This is taken in consideration with the Susskind-Maldacena conformal field theory holographic equivalence conjecture that demonstrates the correspondence of micro-wormholes of Planck-scale dimension with quantum entanglement, resolving the information loss paradox and providing a physical and ontological explanation for nonlocality observed in quantum behavior. Together, these concepts describe an architecture of spacetime that is built from information and quantum entanglement through a micro-wormhole network. It is shown how the unified spacememory network is pivotal to engendering fundamental characteristics of awareness that are actively utilized in the macromolecular information systems of the biological organism.

"The role of science, as a methodology and tool, is to help us better understand the nature of our world and universe, and ultimately our relationship to it," said Brown. "This paper is a great step towards developing research on the science of consciousness."

The paper can be found here.

