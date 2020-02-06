Resonant Botanicals Introduces Guaranteed Relief for Your Neuropathy and Fibromyalgia Pain

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control estimated that 50 million people suffer from some form of chronic pain in the US alone. With no cure in sight, treatment consists of symptom management. And many of the current treatment models, like opioids and other narcotics, come with their own set of side effects and problems. Resonant Botanicals responded to the issue by developing Neuro-Soothe, a natural, non-addictive lotion to provide instant relief for chronic pain sufferers.

What is neuropathy?

2oz and 8oz sizes of Neuro-Soothe fibromyalgia and neuropathy nerve pain relief lotion available.

Neuropathy affects the peripheral nervous system, the system responsible for delivering nerve impulses from the central nervous system to the rest of the body. Examples include autonomic neuropathy - damage to the nerves that control automatic functions in the body, motor neuropathy - damage to the nerves that control voluntary muscles, sensory neuropathy - commonly associated with numbness and pins-and-needles tingling in the hands and feet - and mononeuropathy, often caused by physical injury.

While most common among Caucasian males over the age of 45, neuropathy can affect anyone, especially those with conditions like chronic kidney disease and diabetes. Estimates indicate that up to 70% of people with diabetes suffer from peripheral neuropathy.

Fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder that causes widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and tenderness in localized areas. It affects both bones and muscles. Doctors don't know what causes it but suspect it has to do with problems in the way the brain and spinal cord process pain signals.

Fibromyalgia affects more women than men, and risk factors include arthritis, mood disorders like anxiety or depression, and PTSD. Symptoms include:

Muscle pain, burning, twitching, or tightness

Tender points

Severe fatigue

Trouble focusing and remembering, sometimes called "fibro fog"

Insomnia or not sleeping well

Nervousness, worry, or depression

The Resonant Botanicals Solution

Resonant Botanicals found the starting line for its proprietary formula for the relief of neuropathic and fibromyalgia pain when customers using its Calm Day lotion for anxiety reported relief of nerve-related pain. In response to requests for a specific nerve pain lotion, Resonant Botanicals spent the next several years developing a product guaranteed to ease the suffering. Enter Neuro-Soothe Lotion.

Neuro-Soothe Lotion specifically targets the pain and discomfort arising from neuropathic conditions, fibromyalgia, and dystonia. It starts with a base of MSM (methylsulfonylmethane) and magnesium, with natural terpenes and other essential oils known for pain and inflammation relief added in just the right amounts.

Never greasy or waxy, and with a light, pleasant scent, Neuro-Soothe comes with an unconditional money-back guarantee. With its loyalty program and special discounts for military, first responders, and teachers, Resonant Botanicals is your go-to, no-risk destination for relief from your neuropathic and fibromyalgia pain!

