Resonant Wins BioTech Breakthrough Awards' "DNA Sequencing Innovation Of The Year"

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonant , a Renew Biotechnologies subsidiary developing novel diagnostic tools for neurodegenerative diseases, announces the receipt of "DNA Sequencing Innovation Of The Year" in the fifth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program. The awards are conducted by BioTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products, and services worldwide.

Resonant's blood test transforms next-generation sequencing into a practical window on active brain injury. The platform detects fragments of DNA released by dying neurons and glial cells and traces them back to their cellular origins. Using native-read nanopore sequencing, Resonant directly measures 5mC and 5hmC methylation without bisulfite conversion or PCR, preserving true biological signals. A whole-methylome atlas-trained model maps each fragment to its cell type, distinguishing cortical, dopaminergic, and spinal motor neurons, as well as key glial populations, at single-molecule resolution. This quantitative readout provides a real-time measure of cell-specific injury that could help guide clinical decisions.

With just a single blood draw, changes in specific CNS cell populations can be tracked within weeks. Sponsors can now see whether targeted cell types are responding in real-time, fast enough to matter. The platform delivers cleaner interpretation, greater specificity, and potential for multi-omic biomarker integration. Resonant's cell-type-resolved readout links biomarker change to disease mechanism: cortical neurons in Alzheimer's, dopaminergic neurons in Parkinson's, spinal motor neurons in ALS, and glial responses across conditions.

The system is built to grow. As Resonant's brain methylation atlas expands to include additional neuronal and glial subtypes, its resolution and sensitivity will continue to improve without altering the patient experience. The approach is rigorous, scalable, and ready for immediate use across AD, PD, ALS, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

"Resonant was developed to deliver something the field lacks today: a blood-based cfDNA assay that provides a direct measure of active neurodegeneration. By converting cfDNA signals into clear evidence of which cells are dying you not only can you provide a powerful diagnosis of disease, but you can track that disease progression over time. Physicians and drug development teams can make earlier, better-informed decisions while reducing patient burden," said Chad Pollard, co-founder and CEO of Resonant. "We're honored to receive the 'DNA Sequencing Innovation of the Year' award from BioTech Breakthrough and will continue advancing blood-based diagnostics to accelerate discovery and therapeutic progress in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, and related diseases."

The BioTech Breakthrough Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across biotechnology, from gene and cell therapies to advanced diagnostics and sustainable biomanufacturing. This year's program received thousands of nominations from more than 15 countries, spotlighting the bold innovations driving greater efficiency, global impact, and meaningful advances in human health and scientific progress.

"Resonant's platform offers an accessible way to detect neurodegeneration biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis, treatment, and more informed patient care," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director at BioTech Breakthrough. "Neurodegenerative drug development often stalls because teams can't determine early enough which brain cells are dying, when it occurs, or how quickly it's progressing. Resonant turns next-generation sequencing into a practical, blood-based view of active CNS injury, revealing meaningful biology when intervention has the greatest chance of success. A simple blood draw delivers a scalable, CNS-resolved measure of active neurodegeneration that sets a new standard for how sequencing can de-risk programs and accelerate progress in neurology."

Resonant, a subsidiary of Renew Biotechnologies, develops tools to detect and monitor neurodegeneration biomarkers, with the goal of enabling earlier diagnosis, treatment, and improved patient care. The company's platform supports cell-type-specific profiling of neuron- and glia-derived cfDNA from human blood plasma. By quantifying methylation signals associated with key brain cell populations, the assay provides a minimally invasive approach for investigating neurodegenerative processes and supporting discovery, biomarker development, and therapeutic research across Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS, and related conditions. Resonant's vision is to make brain health more measurable and actionable, linking early molecular insights with clinical research to inform intervention strategies and improve patient outcomes.

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com

