Resonate and Yahoo DSP Take Audience Targeting to the Next Level with the Launch of Syndicated Segments

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonate, the leader in AI-powered consumer and voter data and intelligence, today announced Resonate Segments, a suite of more than 1,000 audience segments, is now available for immediate activation within the Yahoo DSP (demand side platform). Resonate's direct integration with Yahoo ConnectID enables advertisers to future-proof targeting for the shifting identity landscape and activate Resonate's data across devices.

Resonate Segments are refreshed weekly, delivering real-time insights into consumer preferences and buying intent across industries. Numbered at 1,000 segments and growing, Resonate Segments lets marketers pick from off-the-shelf audiences or create niche Custom Audiences leveraging Resonate's 15,000+ attributes to personalize campaigns and boost performance.

Ready-to-activate Segments audiences include:

Premium Political & Advocacy Audiences: now available for the first time ever in DSP's: voting behaviors, propensity to vote, party affiliation and more.

In-Market/Intender Audiences: Segments based on interests across various categories, such as tech, sports, travel and more.

Shopper Audiences: Shopping behaviors and brands, including general retail, apparel, and financial services.

Premium Health Audiences: Premium Health Audiences including health conditions, health behaviors, healthy living and more.

Yahoo takes an integrated approach to identity across every digital environment. Yahoo Identity Solutions, which include Yahoo ConnectID and Next-Gen Solutions, account for both addressable and non-addressable inventory. Yahoo ConnectID for addressable inventory is powered by Yahoo's consent-based, first-party and partner data, and today reaches nearly 205M authenticated users in the U.S. The solution has been adopted by nearly 50,000 publisher domains and is interoperable with 35+ of the industry's top data platforms.

"Due to tighter margins and evolving consumer behavior, marketers need access to powerful data – fast," says Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. "That's why we're excited to announce our partnership with Yahoo. This integration brings Resonate's rich, real-time AI-powered audience targeting data directly to Yahoo DSP users. With no separate subscriptions required, Yahoo DSP users can now leverage this powerful data within their existing platform, reaching the perfect audience with unmatched speed and efficiency."

"We are thrilled to have Resonate Segments available via the Yahoo DSP to further empower advertisers with rich data," said Giovanni Gardelli, VP, ads data products at Yahoo. "With an ever-changing identity landscape, it is important that we all work together to find solutions that help set up advertisers for success. The integration of Resonate and Yahoo ConnectID future-proofs advertisers' media campaigns and enables them to keep delivering relevant and meaningful experiences despite signal loss."

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in AI-powered voter and consumer data and intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer and voter data for insights, analysis and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 15,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 250M U.S. individuals. Resonate data is delivered directly through top demand side platform (DSP) providers, data append and licensing, the Resonate Ignite platform or through Resonate Managed Media Services. Hundreds of companies and campaigns use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, candidates or causes.

