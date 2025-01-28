Resonate Appoints Industry Veteran Chris McArdle as New Chief Revenue Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonate, the leader in predictive consumer intelligence, announces the appointment of Chris McArdle as its new Chief Revenue Officer. McArdle is a seasoned executive with a distinguished track record in the AdTech, MarTech, and SaaS sectors, known for consistently exceeding revenue targets, scaling global sales organizations, and driving market share growth.

With a history of success in scaling early-stage, mid-stage, and Fortune 500 companies, he brings a wealth of expertise to Resonate as the company embarks on an ambitious new phase of expansion, enhancing its consumer data and intelligence offerings to serve an ever-growing client base.

"We are excited to welcome Chris to the Resonate team," said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. "His deep expertise in consumer data and analytics and strength in scaling sales teams and driving revenue growth maps with our vision for the future. We are confident that his leadership will continue to accelerate our expansion in the consumer data and intelligence space."

McArdle's career includes driving growth across publicly traded, private equity, and venture capital-backed organizations. Prior to joining Resonate, he held senior leadership roles at NextEra Energy Investments, Smartly.io, and Neustar, Inc., where he led the Global Marketing Solutions



"I am thrilled to join Resonate at this key moment in the company's growth journey," says McArdle. "Resonate's deep consumer data and innovative predictive modeling and analytical capabilities are truly game-changing, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Resonate continues to set the standard for consumer intelligence, empowering brands and agencies to understand and engage audiences to drive revenue throughout the customer lifecycle.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in predictive consumer intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer and voter data for insights, analysis, and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 15,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 250 million U.S. consumer profiles. Resonate's AI-powered data is readily available for delivery and activation where marketers need it most, offering unmatched flexibility and integration across the marketing ecosystem. This data can be accessed directly through top demand-side platform (DSP) providers, data append and licensing, the Resonate Ignite platform, and Resonate Managed Media Services. Marketers can leverage this data to enrich their first-party information, activate media across all channels, and install it to power predictive models, clean rooms, or data lakes, enabling comprehensive consumer insights and targeted marketing strategies.

Hundreds of companies and campaigns use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a comprehensive and continuously updated understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, candidates or causes.

