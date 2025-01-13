Resonate Releases 2025 State of The Consumer Report

Leading AI-Powered Predictive Consumer Intelligence Company Unveils the Consumer Buying Behaviors Driving Growth in 2025

RESTON, Va., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonate, the leader in predictive consumer intelligence, today announced the release of its annual State of the Consumer report, highlighting key trends and consumer behaviors that will shape 2025.

The report, powered by Resonate's proprietary AI technology and models known as rAI, provides an in-depth look at prevailing consumer trends and their impact on the year ahead.

"We leverage advanced predictive technologies to decode complex consumer behaviors with unprecedented precision," said Bryan Gernert, Resonate CEO. "By harnessing our proprietary AI, rAI, to predict emerging trends, identify consumer behavior and provide hyper-personalized insights, we're transforming how brands acquire and grow customers in 2025."

The report identifies five major trends impacting consumers in 2025:

Economic Stress Relief: Consumers seek respite from financial pressures, with 73% of indebted consumers feeling better about managing their finances.

Increased Brand Loyalty Program Participation: Despite a 2024 trend of decreased brand loyalty, consumers who participate in loyalty programs are expected to increase their engagement.

Social Media Growth: Despite negative press, social media usage is projected to increase by 10%, with platforms evolving into entertainment and shopping hubs.

Personalization vs. Privacy: Consumers will continue to expect personalized experiences while demanding stronger privacy protections.

Decline in Consumer Activism: 60% of consumers are expected to disengage from "cancel culture," with interest in brand activism steadily declining.

The report also highlights three key consumer groups for 2025: the Always-On Gamer, the Wellness-Focused Consumer, and the Privacy-Focused Consumer.

Resonate's State of the Consumer report offers valuable insights for marketers navigating the complex landscape of consumer behavior in 2025.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in predictive consumer intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer and voter data for insights, analysis and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 15,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 250 million U.S. consumer profiles. Resonate's AI-powered data is readily available for delivery and activation where marketers need it most, offering unmatched flexibility and integration across the marketing ecosystem. This data can be accessed directly through top demand-side platform (DSP) providers, data append and licensing, the Resonate Ignite platform, and Resonate Managed Media Services. Marketers can leverage this data to enrich their first-party information, activate media across all channels, and install it to power predictive models, clean rooms, or data lakes, enabling comprehensive consumer insights and targeted marketing strategies.

Hundreds of companies and campaigns use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a comprehensive and continuously updated understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, candidates or causes.

