Resonate, the Leader in Predictive Consumer Intelligence, Successfully Predicts Presidential Outcome for Third Consecutive Election

RESTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonate, the leader in AI-powered predictive consumer intelligence, has once again demonstrated precise predictive capabilities by accurately forecasting the outcome of the 2024 United States Presidential Election. This marks the third consecutive successful Presidential prediction for the company, resulting in 100% accuracy in our predictions. This prediction was made exclusively with Resonate's rAI infrastructure without traditional polling or survey methods, making Resonate the only third-party data company to achieve this level of accuracy through the power of AI.

The company's ability to process and analyze vast amounts of real-time data correctly predicted the winner and provided precise forecasts down to the zip code level in several key battleground states, including Georgia, and Pennsylvania, while identifying significant shifts in voter sentiment, including a substantial move away from the Democratic Party in traditionally blue states like Maryland. Additionally, Resonate's technology accurately gauged the minimal impact on Republican support following the high-profile Madison Square Garden rally.

"rAI was purpose-built to predict consumer behavior, whether that behavior is buying an electric car or shopping sustainably or voting. When you think about the most uniquely challenging, complex and dynamic situations, involving human emotion and behavior, this year's US Presidential election is a perfect proving ground" says Bryan Gernert, Resonate CEO. "Successfully predicting the 2024 presidential election for the third time further solidifies our position as a leader in AI-powered consumer intelligence solutions. No other data companies dare to take on this challenge."

Resonate will continue to analyze the final results as they become available and provide updates on any significant developments.

