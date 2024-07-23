Resonate Unveils 2024 Voter Landscape Report Highlighting 10 Key Voter Segments for Presidential Election Strategies

AI-driven data identifies critical voter groups and priorities for campaigns and candidates during tumultuous approach to U.S. presidential election

RESTON, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonate, the leader in AI-powered voter data and intelligence, has released its highly anticipated Voter Landscape Report ahead of the 2024 presidential election. The research represents a leap forward in how segmentation is conducted, replacing time-consuming manual processes or costly consultancy firms with precise findings generated through rAI, Resonate's powerful AI data engine. Leveraging four primary data sources, including the nation's largest continuous voter study, and analyzing thousands of data points on today's most relevant political and policy issues, Resonate identified 10 unique voter segments crucial for campaigns to target and engage as they race to the finish line of the election cycle.

"With the political landscape rapidly shifting by the day, it is now more critical than ever to effectively engage persuadable voter segments from both parties to succeed in the 2024 presidential election," said Bryan Gernert, CEO of Resonate. "This election will be won by those who best understand the voter and our insights, with more than 2,300 political data attributes, give campaigns a decisive advantage."

Resonate's precise, AI-powered data, which has accurately predicted the results of several previous elections, provides campaigns with critical voter insights as the candidate landscape evolves. Armed with voter intelligence and powered with accurate media targeting data, Resonate ensures voters are accurately reached as their sentiment, behaviors and media consumption continuously evolve. By providing thousands of individual-level insights on every eligible voter — from party affiliation and policy positions to psychological drivers and personal values — these voter segments and any custom segments are available for immediate activation, allowing campaigns to connect with voters on the issues that matter most, exactly when it matters most.

The Resonate 2024 Voter Landscape segments are:

Progressive Professionals : Left-leaning individuals focused on mental health care, climate change, and poverty, married with high incomes and white-collar jobs, active on LinkedIn, Reddit, and NextDoor, supporting policies like increased taxes on capital gains and universal background checks for guns, with an 81% approval of the Biden administration.

: Left-leaning individuals focused on mental health care, climate change, and poverty, married with high incomes and white-collar jobs, active on LinkedIn, Reddit, and NextDoor, supporting policies like increased taxes on capital gains and universal background checks for guns, with an 81% approval of the Biden administration. Safety-Net Seniors : Left-leaning retirees prioritizing climate change and veterans' support, preferring traditional media, supporting policies like Social Security cuts and new gun regulations, strongly endorsing Medicare and Social Security, with an 88% approval of the Biden administration.

: Left-leaning retirees prioritizing climate change and veterans' support, preferring traditional media, supporting policies like Social Security cuts and new gun regulations, strongly endorsing Medicare and Social Security, with an 88% approval of the Biden administration. Cynical Centrists : Socially conservative, fiscally moderate left-leaning Millennials in urban areas, prioritizing faith, family, and blue-collar jobs, concerned about tax increases, holding strong views on pro-life policies and parental control in education, with less focus on healthcare and workers' rights.

: Socially conservative, fiscally moderate left-leaning Millennials in urban areas, prioritizing faith, family, and blue-collar jobs, concerned about tax increases, holding strong views on pro-life policies and parental control in education, with less focus on healthcare and workers' rights. Money-Minded Undecideds : Retired Boomer homemakers with incomes under $25K , prioritizing ethical shopping and bargain hunting, supporting policies on entitlements, healthcare, and strict gun control, advocating for affordable prescription drugs and increased corporate regulation.

: Retired Boomer homemakers with incomes under , prioritizing ethical shopping and bargain hunting, supporting policies on entitlements, healthcare, and strict gun control, advocating for affordable prescription drugs and increased corporate regulation. Cyber Crusaders : Affluent, educated Millennials, often business owners with incomes over $150K , prioritizing religious services, travel, and social media engagement, supporting views like abolishing the death penalty, student loan forgiveness, and zoning laws for multi-family homes.

: Affluent, educated Millennials, often business owners with incomes over , prioritizing religious services, travel, and social media engagement, supporting views like abolishing the death penalty, student loan forgiveness, and zoning laws for multi-family homes. Gen-Z Zealots : Gen Z students heavily engaged with smartphones and social media, supporting pro-choice and LGBTQ+ brands, advocating for environmental regulations, and backing policies including abortion rights, student loan cancellation, higher minimum wage, new gun regulations, and equality issues.

: Gen Z students heavily engaged with smartphones and social media, supporting pro-choice and LGBTQ+ brands, advocating for environmental regulations, and backing policies including abortion rights, student loan cancellation, higher minimum wage, new gun regulations, and equality issues. Non-Voting Neutrals : Politically disengaged Gen Xers, unregistered to vote, lacking strong political opinions, facing rising costs with minimal media and social platform engagement, attributing inflation to reliance on government benefits rather than work.

: Politically disengaged Gen Xers, unregistered to vote, lacking strong political opinions, facing rising costs with minimal media and social platform engagement, attributing inflation to reliance on government benefits rather than work. National Debt Hawks : Right-leaning Gen X professionals in white-collar roles with incomes over $150K , engaging with LinkedIn and traditional media, concerned about partisan politics, national debt, and supporting US military aid to Israel and Ukraine while opposing Trump's 2024 candidacy.

: Right-leaning Gen X professionals in white-collar roles with incomes over , engaging with LinkedIn and traditional media, concerned about partisan politics, national debt, and supporting US military aid to and while opposing Trump's 2024 candidacy. Family-First Millennials : Diverse GOP Millennial parents passionate about mental healthcare and supporting underprivileged youth, engaging heavily with social media, and supporting policies including education, job creation, tax cuts, healthcare reform, and family support.

: Diverse GOP Millennial parents passionate about mental healthcare and supporting underprivileged youth, engaging heavily with social media, and supporting policies including education, job creation, tax cuts, healthcare reform, and family support. Immigration Conservative Enforcers: Retired Boomer conservative Protestants with incomes of $25K - $50K , supporting pro- Israel brands and prioritizing cancer research and veteran care, advocating for immigration and defense policies, stricter borders, fossil fuel production, abortion bans, and active in voting.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in AI-powered data and intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer and voter data for insights, analysis and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 15,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 250M U.S. individuals. Resonate data is delivered directly through top demand side platform (DSP) providers, data append and licensing, the Resonate Ignite platform or through Resonate Managed Media Services. Hundreds of companies and campaigns use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, candidates or causes.

