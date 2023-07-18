Resonetics and Resonant Link Announce Partnership

Resonetics LLC

18 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Will Help Companies Power the Next Generation of Bioelectronic Devices

NASHUA, N.H., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics, a leader in implantable medical batteries, and Resonant Link, a leader in wireless charging, have announced a strategic partnership to provide integrated power solutions for the implantable medical device industry. By leveraging Resonetics' proven capabilities in rechargeable batteries and Resonant Link's innovative wireless charging technology, the partnership will help companies develop innovative rechargeable medical devices that improve patient outcomes.

"Resonant Link's next generation wireless charging technology strongly complements Resonetics' implantable battery technology," said Kevin Hartke, Chief Technology Officer at Resonetics. "Combining the technologies will enable lower profile, faster charging implantable bioelectronic devices."

"Resonetics and the former EaglePicher line of medical batteries are the gold standard for medical device batteries," says Grayson Zulauf, CEO at Resonant Link. "They have continuously pushed the boundary of what's possible, delivering the world's smallest human-implantable battery, and they're also true partners to their customers in every sense of the word. There's a lot of cultural and technological alignment between our teams."

Resonant Link and Resonetics offer both off-the-shelf power solutions and custom power systems designed for a specific application. Medical device makers can work with them from concept through production. Their combined expertise in wireless power systems, rechargeable lithium ion batteries, and micro manufacturing enables implants that are smaller, easier to use, faster to charge, and, in the end, better for patients.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering, product development, prototyping, and manufacturing solutions for the MedTech and life sciences industry. The company's four core business units are Interventional, Advanced Diagnostics, Minimally Invasive Surgery, and Embedded Technologies. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel & precious metal tubing, photochemical machining, microfluidics, sensor solutions, and medical power. With strategically located AGILE Product Development centers and Lightspeed Labs, Resonetics is committed to quality, speed, innovation, and a great customer experience. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with 14 facilities and more than 2,000 associates in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com.

About Resonant Link

Resonant Link is the medical device industry's partner in power, on a mission to use fast, safe, and reliable wireless power to help people, businesses, and the planet thrive. Resonant Link delivers 5x faster, easy-to-use, and cost effective wireless power for applications big and small, from massive industrial trucks to medical devices smaller than a fingernail. Resonant Link is anchored by offices in South Burlington, VT, Zurich, CH, and Boston, MA, and has amassed double-digit customers in healthcare, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics, including the leading brands and government agencies.

Visit www.resonant-link.com 

SOURCE Resonetics LLC

