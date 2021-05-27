Resonetics Announces Acquisition of Distal Solutions

NASHUA, N.H., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics announced today it has acquired Distal Solutions, an innovative firm specializing in the design and development of catheter-based delivery systems and implants for interventional markets. Based in Westborough, Massachusetts, the Distal Solutions team, led by founder David Rezac, will be expanding and opening a new office in Resonetics' San Diego site to enhance service to the dynamic MedTech market in California.

"We've gotten to know Dave and the team at Distal over the past year through a number of mutual customer projects and have witnessed the strong synergies between their product development talents and Resonetics' extensive prototyping and manufacturing capabilities" said Tom Burns, Resonetics President & CEO. "Resonetics has invested significantly to offer a broad array of manufacturing technologies with industry-leading delivery times through our Lightspeed Application Development Labs. We're excited to join forces with Distal Solutions to compress product development cycles further and help customers get their innovative product concepts to market sooner."

Resonetics will create a new division focused on design, development and finished device assembly. David Rezac, a 15-year veteran of the contract design & development industry, will lead the initiative including expansion to California. "Since founding Distal Solutions seven years ago, I've had the good fortune of working on compelling interventional technologies alongside passionate people and am excited to continue that journey as part of the Resonetics family" Dave expressed. "We have an outstanding team that delivers consistent value to our customers by providing creative, flexible and attentive service. Joining forces with Resonetics will allow us to leverage our complementary offerings, resulting in even better outcomes for our customers. Adding dedicated design & development resources on the West coast is a natural extension of our footprint and the Distal team is very excited to collaborate more closely with Resonetics' nitinol center of excellence in San Diego."

Distal Solutions is Resonetics' seventh acquisition in the past four years and continues to build upon the company's leading position in micro manufacturing for the life sciences. Resonetics' 1,200 + employees operate out of 11 sites located in key medical technology markets with expanding facilities totaling more than 500,000 square feet.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in micro manufacturing and provides contract manufacturing services to the life sciences industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel and precious metal tubing, photochemical machining and other critical machining services. With eight Lightspeed Application Development Labs located strategically to serve MedTech companies around the world, Resonetics is built on a foundation of quality, speed and innovation to deliver best-in-class value with a customer centric approach. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with facilities in the United States, Costa Rica, Israel and Switzerland. Resonetics is owned by Regatta Medical, a portfolio company of GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com

About GTCR and Regatta Medical

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Growth Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare and Financial Services & Technology industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Regatta Medical was formed in April 2017 as a partnership between Robert "Chip" Hance, Mark Weishaar, and GTCR. Regatta Medical's mission is to build a leading company in the medical device industry by acquiring outstanding medical device products and services businesses. For more information about Regatta Medical, please visit www.regattamedical.com

