Resonetics Announces CEO Transition Plan

News provided by

Resonetics LLC

30 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

Kevin Kelly named President and CEO

NASHUA, N.H., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics, a leading medical contract design and manufacturing organization, announced today that Kevin D. Kelly will join the company as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 30, 2023. Tom Burns, current President and CEO, is retiring and will become Executive Chairman of the Board.

"We are all delighted to welcome Kevin as Resonetics' next CEO. I've known Kevin for more than 20 years, and he brings a long track record of success in the medical technology industry, a customer-centric orientation, and a very collaborative leadership style," said Tom Burns. "He has all the attributes to ensure Resonetics will continue to lead the way with the innovative technologies and strong execution our customers require. I'd also like to thank Chip Hance for his mentorship over the past five years as Executive Chairman. He will continue to play an important role as an active member of the board."

"I am excited to be joining Resonetics at this pivotal time," said Kevin Kelly. "The pending acquisition of the SAES Medical Nitinol business, combined with Resonetics' robust organic growth, sound industry fundamentals, and strong financial backing, has the company well-positioned for future growth. I look forward to working with the Resonetics team, and our equity investors Carlyle and GTCR, to continue to build a best-in-class offering that will benefit our customers and patients worldwide."

Kelly is a 25-year veteran in the medical device industry with extensive global experience and diverse expertise in strategic planning, organizational development, business transformation, acquisitions, and integrations. Prior to joining Resonetics, Kelly was President of Becton Dickinson's Surgery business unit, a $1.5 billion global business. Other previous experiences include leadership positions with C.R. Bard, SmartPill (acquired by Medtronic), LeMaitre Vascular, and MedSource Technologies (now Integer). Kelly holds a bachelor's and master's degree in civil engineering from Tufts University and a master's degree from Harvard Business School.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering, product development, prototyping, and manufacturing solutions for the MedTech and life sciences industry. The company's four core business units are Interventional, Advanced Diagnostics, Minimally Invasive Surgery, and Embedded Technologies. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel & precious metal tubing, photochemical machining, microfluidics, sensor solutions, and medical power. With strategically located AGILE Product Development centers and Lightspeed Labs, Resonetics is committed to quality, speed, innovation, and a great customer experience. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with 14 facilities and more than 2,000 associates in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com .

SOURCE Resonetics LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.