Resonetics Announces Major Expansion Of California Operations

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics announced today that it has begun improvements on a new 37,000 square foot facility in San Diego. The building is undergoing a complete renovation to meet Resonetics' requirements. The site will be configured to focus on nitinol processing and advanced manufacturing technologies to support growing demand for minimally invasive components and implants used in neurovascular, structural heart and ophthalmic applications.

Resonetics will also be opening a second building in Davis to expand its laser cutting capabilities and to add laser welding. Market response to Resonetics' PRIME Laser CutTM spiral cut stainless steel tubing has been dramatic and adoption into new catheters used in peripheral vascular and structural heart delivery systems is growing significantly. Both facilities are expected to be open in August.

"Since establishing our first operation in California four years ago, Resonetics has experienced strong interest from the large concentration of MedTech companies based on the West Coast," said Tom Burns, President and CEO, Resonetics. "These expansions will triple our capacity to provide innovative development services for our customers' critical R&D programs, as well as to scale production to support new product launches. We will also continue to add capabilities like laser welding where it makes sense and transfer know-how from other Resonetics sites to reduce lead times and simplify logistics."

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in laser micro manufacturing and provides contract manufacturing services to the life sciences industry. Resonetics is also a leader in centerless grinding, thin wall-stainless steel tubing fabrication, precious metal forming, nitinol processing and other critical machining services. With seven Lightspeed Application Development Labs located strategically to serve MedTech companies around the world, Resonetics is built on a foundation of quality, speed and innovation to deliver best-in-class value with a customer centric approach. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with facilities in the United States, Costa Rica, Israel and Switzerland. Resonetics is owned by Regatta Medical, a portfolio company of GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com

About GTCR and Regatta Medical

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Growth Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare and Financial Services & Technology industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ - finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $15 billion in over 200 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com.

Regatta Medical was formed in April 2017 as a partnership between Robert "Chip" Hance, Mark Weishaar, and GTCR. Regatta Medical's mission is to build a leading company in the medical device industry by acquiring outstanding medical device products and services businesses. For more information about Regatta Medical, please visit www.regattamedical.com































































