Resonetics to Acquire Resolution Medical, Expanding Capabilities in Neuromodulation and Structural Heart Markets

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Resolution Medical, a leading provider of integrated design and manufacturing solutions for complex medical devices. Resolution Medical is headquartered in Fridley, MN, with additional operations in the Netherlands, and is currently owned by Arcline Investment Management.

The transaction adds complementary capabilities in high-growth therapeutic markets, including neuromodulation, structural heart, and interventional cardiology to current Resonetics offerings. The acquisition is expected to close in 2026, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

"Resolution Medical is an exceptional organization with deep technical expertise, a strong innovation culture, and a proven track record in designing and developing complex medical devices for the most innovative companies," said Kevin Kelly, CEO of Resonetics. "This acquisition will enhance our ability to deliver fully integrated solutions for customers in high-growth markets like neuromodulation and structural heart and supports our vision of becoming the most comprehensive partner in the medical device industry."

"This acquisition represents the ideal outcome for our customers and for our employees. Our customers will benefit from access to deeper capabilities and a more integrated, expansive partner," said Peter Herman, CEO of Resolution Medical. "By joining Resonetics, our employees also gain access to the skills, resources, and opportunities of a larger organization. Resolution Medical will be able to operate at greater scale and deliver enhanced solutions to our customers while continuing to support their programs with the same teams, expertise, and commitment they rely on today."

Resolution Medical brings more than 240 employees, including over 100 engineers, and a strong reputation for delivering high-quality design engineering, new product introduction (NPI), and cleanroom production capabilities. The company supports a wide range of Class II and III devices and has built deep customer relationships, particularly in the neuromodulation and structural heart markets.

Backed by funds managed by global investment firm Carlyle and leading private equity firm GTCR, Resonetics provides end-to-end product development and manufacturing services, from prototyping through high-volume production. The addition of Resolution Medical enhances Resonetics' ability to support customers with increasingly complex devices across the full product lifecycle.

Until the transaction closes, Resonetics and Resolution Medical will continue to operate independently. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough acted as legal advisor to Resonetics.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the medical device industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, nitinol manufacturing, thin-wall stainless steel, nitinol & precious metal tubing, and photochemical machining. With strategically located LightSpeed Labs® and AGILE Product Development® centers, Resonetics is committed to quality, speed, innovation, and a great customer experience. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with 18 facilities and more than 3,000 associates in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Israel, and Switzerland. Resonetics is backed by leading private equity firms Carlyle and GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $30 billion in approximately 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $50 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Carlyle

Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and operates through three segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit, and Carlyle AlpInvest. With $474 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2025, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies, and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,400 people in 27 offices across four continents. Further information is available at carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group and on X at @OneCarlyle.

SOURCE Resonetics, LLC