ResortNet, LLC. acquires the assets of Broadband MDU

ResortNet has acquired the assets of Broadband MDU in southern Florida

MIAMI, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResortNet, LLC., a Colorado-based internet service provider and private cable operator (PCO), has acquired the assets of Broadband MDU, a Florida based internet & television service provider.

"This acquisition strategically expands our customer base within all multi-tenant verticals in southern Florida," said Bryon Wentzlaff, Vice President of Sales, "as we stay focused on providing turn-key internet, TV, and fiber-optic solutions, securing experienced employees, and a strong portfolio of bulk customers were the two driving factors of this acquisition."

The acquisition of Broadband MDU fits into ResortNet's strategy to provide the most cost-effective and reliable service set to multi-tenant unit properties and destination locations. By purchasing Broadband MDU, ResortNet will bring its engineering expertise in fiber-optics and Wi-Fi, to further expand on the existing television service set customers have today. Adding the Broadband MDU portfolio in southern Florida, strengthens ResortNet customer footprint in the southeastern United States.

"After thorough due diligence of ResortNet and their exec team, I am confident Broadband MDU customers will experience a high level of customer service and engineering expertise," said Mitch Vento, Founder and CEO of Broadband MDU.

This acquisition makes ResortNet a coast to coast provider of bulk internet, TV, phone services.

"I personally look forward to meeting every Broadband MDU customer to learn more about their needs," said Wentzlaff. "We are now strategically positioned in the state of Florida to grow organically, which is what I am most excited about."

About ResortNet, LLC.

ResortNet, LLC, is a Colorado based internet service provider and private cable operator. Focused on designing internet, television, phone, and fiber-optic networks for private communities, hotels, senior living facilities, and municipalities.

Contact:

Bryon Wentzlaff

***@resortinternet.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13014789

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE ResortNet