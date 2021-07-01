ResortNet, LLC. acquires the PCO division of McKinney Communications, Corp

DENVER, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ResortNet, LLC. , a Colorado-based internet service provider and private cable operator (PCO), has acquired the PCO division of McKinney Communications, an Alabama based television service provider.

"This acquisition strategically expands our customer base across the southeast, from Tennessee to Florida," said Bryon Wentzlaff, Vice President of Sales. "As we stay focused on providing turn-key internet, TV, phone, and fiber-optic solutions for hotels, assisted living facilities, student housing, and private developments, securing experienced employees, and support staff was the corner stone of our expansion."

The acquisition of the PCO division of McKinney fits into ResortNet's strategy to provide the most cost-effective and reliable service set to multi-dwelling unit properties and destination locations. By purchasing the PCO division of McKinney Communications, ResortNet will bring its engineering expertise of fiber-optics and Wi-Fi, to further expand on the existing television service set customers have today. Wi-Fi & Fiber-optic cross training will occur day one, in an effort to roll out managed Wi-Fi solutions to all existing customers in the south east in the first 90 days.

All PCO division employees of McKinney will become ResortNet employees in the transition.

This acquisition makes ResortNet a coast to coast provider of bulk internet, TV, phone services.

"I personally look forward to meeting every existing customer to learn more about their needs," said Wentzlaff. "We are now strategically positioned in the southeast to grow organically, which is what I am most excited about."

About ResortNet, LLC.

ResortNet, LLC, is a Colorado based internet service provider and private cable operator. Focused on designing internet, television, phone, and fiber-optic networks for private communities, hotels, senior living facilities, and municipalities. www.resortinternet.com

