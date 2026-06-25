ResortPass Unveils Summer's Most Bookable Hotel Daycations

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is officially here, and the season's best plans are moving poolside. ResortPass, the leading platform for booking daytime hotel experiences, has unveiled a lineup of standout summer daycations with no overnight stay required. From soccer watch parties to holiday weekends to everyday summer escapes, here are a few hotel daycations available to book now.

Soccer-Themed Cabanas

ResortPass has unveiled a lineup of standout hotel daycations with no overnight stay required. Post this

Match day is moving poolside this summer as hotels transform private cabanas into an upgraded alternative to crowded sports bars.

To celebrate, ResortPass and Hilton have partnered to host poolside viewing parties for the June 27 Colombia vs. Portugal match at select Florida properties, including Hilton West Palm Beach, Beach House Fort Lauderdale, and Hilton Tampa Downtown. Guests can expect poolside screens, complimentary cocktails, passed appetizers, themed giveaways, and more, with full details available at https://www.resortpass.com/blog/off-hours-watch-party/

Here are a few more picks for where to watch the tournament poolside:

InterContinental Miami — Team USA Cabana

Miami, Florida

Turn match day into a rooftop pool party with a private ocean-view cabana, dedicated 55" TV, internationally inspired cocktails, and elevated service. The experience includes oversized loungers, private curtains, a stocked mini fridge, and complimentary logo coconuts on arrival.

Solei Beach Club at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel — Soccer Championship Ivy Cabana

Miami, Florida

Celebrate summer soccer with a poolside setup that includes a personal TV, sparkling wine, sodas, and a fruit platter. Guests can choose country-inspired décor that represents their favorite team.

Viceroy Santa Monica — Majestic World Soccer Cabana

Santa Monica, California

Watch the tournament from a shaded private cabana complete with soccer-themed décor, complimentary alcoholic beverages, game-day snacks, and international bites.

The William Vale Hotel — Match Day Viewing

Brooklyn, New York

A unique NYC experience. Watch the matches from a Brooklyn rooftop while enjoying curated cocktails next to a 60-foot heated pool.

Fourth of July Poolside Celebrations

Over 70% of ResortPass Independence Day reservations come from locals. Skip the beach traffic and turn the holiday into a hotel-worthy escape with pool passes, cabanas, rooftop views, and resort-style amenities.

For those looking for something extra festive, these select hotels are offering special Fourth of July experiences, including fireworks and family-friendly celebrations:

The Elmore Hotel, DFW Southlake, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel — Fourth of July Pool Party

Dallas, Texas

Elevate the long weekend with a live DJ, a complimentary cocktail, and all-day access to the outdoor pool.

Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa — America 250 Pool Party Cabana

Frisco, Texas

Celebrate with an adults-only infinity pool, festive food stations, a live DJ, a drone show, and fireworks.

Omni Tucson National Resort & Spa — Fourth of July Celebration

Tucson, Arizona

This special celebration includes poolside hot dogs, a poolside bar, live DJ entertainment, and outdoor lawn games.

Three Waters Resort and Marina — July 4th Fireworks and Flavors

Islamorada, Florida

This oceanfront resort is hosting a festive BBQ with patriotic-themed sweet treats, live music, an open bar with premium drink stations, and a fireworks display over the ocean.

For Families Looking for an Easy Win

Family vacations can create lasting memories, but they can also take a lot of work. In fact, 43% of parents say they return from family vacations more exhausted than when they left.

For families looking for something easier to pull off, a hotel daycation offers a lower-lift way to make summer feel special. Filters such as Kiddie Pool, Splash Pad, and Lazy River make it easy to find options designed with younger guests in mind. Many properties also offer discounted day pass rates for children, as well as dedicated Family Passes at select hotels, giving families an easy way to save.

Arizona Biltmore, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Phoenix, Arizona

Make a splash at this Phoenix classic, where families can enjoy dual racing waterslides, a kids' splash pad, and plenty of space to cool off in the desert sun.

Hilton Orlando

Orlando, Florida

Snag a Family Pass for this expansive resort-style pool complex, complete with an 892-foot lazy river, winding waterslides, waterfalls, and whirlpools. Little ones can cool off at the splash pad, while parents can trade off for a quieter moment at the adults-only pool.

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

San Diego, California

This family-friendly bayside paradise features a large resort pool with waterfalls, a dedicated kiddie pool, and complimentary board games. Optional upgrades include a shaded kiddie-specific daybed for children 5 and under.

For Pool Lovers Chasing the Wow Factor

From Texas-shaped pools and towering waterslides to infinity pools overlooking the beach, these standout hotel pools are made for summer days that deserve a spot on the camera roll.

Alila Ventana Big Sur

Big Sur, California

Soak in two heated pools, an infinity hot tub, Japanese baths, and a dry sauna amid Big Sur's redwoods at this adults-only enclave tucked among California's iconic forests.

JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa

Phoenix, Arizona

Located in the Sonoran Desert, with expansive mountain views, this property includes an outdoor lap pool, along with a lazy river, waterslide, splash pad, and hot tub.

Marriott Marquis Houston

Houston, Texas

Home to the world's only rooftop Texas-shaped lazy river, this urban resort offers a standout pool experience in the heart of the city. Guests can float the river, relax at the infinity pool, or upgrade their day with a private cabana.

For a Summer Wellness Reset

Whether you're reconnecting with a partner, catching up with friends, or carving out a few quiet hours for yourself, hotel spa access is one of the most underrated ways to plan a summer daycation. Sweat it out in the steam room, indulge in a couples massage, relax by an adults-only pool, or book a treatment before heading back to real life feeling like you actually got away.

The Dominick

New York, New York

Unwind at the Sisley Spa, an 11,000-square-foot French botanical wellness sanctuary featuring a sauna, steam room, and co-ed relaxation lounge with an outdoor terrace. Exclusively through ResortPass, guests can book amenity access without a treatment.

Eden Roc Miami Beach

Miami Beach, Florida

This ResortPass-exclusive Spa Pass includes full use of the spa's hydrotherapy circuit, including the sauna, hot tub, cold plunge, and hydrotherapy pool, plus all-day access to the outdoor pools and beach areas.

The Lodge at Sonoma Resort & Spa

Sonoma, California

Access a private spa garden with two whirlpools, two heated pools, and a sauna, plus spa locker rooms with showers, a relaxation lounge with a fireplace and hot tea, and use of a robe and slippers.

Spa at Wind Creek Chicago Southland

Chicago, Illinois

This ResortPass-exclusive Spa Pass offers access to the thermal suite, mud room, and hot tub.

From special experiences to everyday pool passes and spa escapes, ResortPass gives locals and travelers more ways to access hotel amenities without booking an overnight stay. To explore summer daycations available nearby, visit ResortPass.com.

About ResortPass:

ResortPass is the leading provider of day escapes, giving people access to thousands of top-rated hotel pools and spas with no overnight stay required. As a pioneer of the hotel daycation, ResortPass works with over 2,700 hotel partners across 30 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. Rooted in the belief that everyone deserves moments of escape, recharge, and play — whether that's a sun-soaked pool day, a quiet spa reset, or a few hours of family fun — ResortPass makes it easy to fit restorative experiences into real life. Explore offerings and book your escape at ResortPass.com.

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SOURCE ResortPass, Inc.