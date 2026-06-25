ResortPass Unveils Summer's Most Bookable Hotel Daycations
News provided byResortPass, Inc.
Jun 25, 2026, 09:31 ET
Jun 25, 2026, 09:31 ET
NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is officially here, and the season's best plans are moving poolside. ResortPass, the leading platform for booking daytime hotel experiences, has unveiled a lineup of standout summer daycations with no overnight stay required. From soccer watch parties to holiday weekends to everyday summer escapes, here are a few hotel daycations available to book now.
Soccer-Themed Cabanas
Match day is moving poolside this summer as hotels transform private cabanas into an upgraded alternative to crowded sports bars.
To celebrate, ResortPass and Hilton have partnered to host poolside viewing parties for the June 27 Colombia vs. Portugal match at select Florida properties, including Hilton West Palm Beach, Beach House Fort Lauderdale, and Hilton Tampa Downtown. Guests can expect poolside screens, complimentary cocktails, passed appetizers, themed giveaways, and more, with full details available at https://www.resortpass.com/blog/off-hours-watch-party/
Here are a few more picks for where to watch the tournament poolside:
Fourth of July Poolside Celebrations
Over 70% of ResortPass Independence Day reservations come from locals. Skip the beach traffic and turn the holiday into a hotel-worthy escape with pool passes, cabanas, rooftop views, and resort-style amenities.
For those looking for something extra festive, these select hotels are offering special Fourth of July experiences, including fireworks and family-friendly celebrations:
For Families Looking for an Easy Win
Family vacations can create lasting memories, but they can also take a lot of work. In fact, 43% of parents say they return from family vacations more exhausted than when they left.
For families looking for something easier to pull off, a hotel daycation offers a lower-lift way to make summer feel special. Filters such as Kiddie Pool, Splash Pad, and Lazy River make it easy to find options designed with younger guests in mind. Many properties also offer discounted day pass rates for children, as well as dedicated Family Passes at select hotels, giving families an easy way to save.
For Pool Lovers Chasing the Wow Factor
From Texas-shaped pools and towering waterslides to infinity pools overlooking the beach, these standout hotel pools are made for summer days that deserve a spot on the camera roll.
For a Summer Wellness Reset
Whether you're reconnecting with a partner, catching up with friends, or carving out a few quiet hours for yourself, hotel spa access is one of the most underrated ways to plan a summer daycation. Sweat it out in the steam room, indulge in a couples massage, relax by an adults-only pool, or book a treatment before heading back to real life feeling like you actually got away.
From special experiences to everyday pool passes and spa escapes, ResortPass gives locals and travelers more ways to access hotel amenities without booking an overnight stay. To explore summer daycations available nearby, visit ResortPass.com.
About ResortPass:
ResortPass is the leading provider of day escapes, giving people access to thousands of top-rated hotel pools and spas with no overnight stay required. As a pioneer of the hotel daycation, ResortPass works with over 2,700 hotel partners across 30 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. Rooted in the belief that everyone deserves moments of escape, recharge, and play — whether that's a sun-soaked pool day, a quiet spa reset, or a few hours of family fun — ResortPass makes it easy to fit restorative experiences into real life. Explore offerings and book your escape at ResortPass.com.
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SOURCE ResortPass, Inc.
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