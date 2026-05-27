ResortPass and Marriott International Sign Agreement

New agreement signals the rise of day-access as a high‑value revenue stream across hospitality and spa.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ResortPass, the leading provider of day-access wellness experiences, today announced an agreement with Marriott International, the world's largest hospitality company. This agreement will expand ResortPass's presence across the Marriott portfolio, unlocking new spa and wellness experiences and expanding access at participating properties

The expansion reflects a broader shift across the hospitality industry, as hotels increasingly turn to day-access offerings to drive incremental revenue, attract local guests, and maximize existing amenities. It also reinforces ResortPass as a day-access partner for the world's leading hotel brands.

Agreement between ResortPass and Marriott International signals the rise of day-access as a high‑value revenue stream. Post this

"Our agreement with Marriott enables new options for guests looking to experience Marriott International hotels without an overnight stay," said Michael Wolf, CEO of ResortPass. "People are craving accessible experiences that deliver moments of rest, recharge, escape, and play. ResortPass is expanding access to those experiences at scale."

About ResortPass:

ResortPass is the leading provider of day escapes, giving people access to thousands of top-rated spas and hotel pools — no overnight stay required. As a pioneer of the hotel daycation, ResortPass works with 2,700+ hotel and spa partners across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. ResortPass also unlocks rare amenity-only access at select spas, with options to add tailored wellness treatments including massages, facials, and more. Rooted in the belief that everyone deserves moments of escape, recharge, and play — whether that's a sun-soaked pool day, a quiet spa reset, or a few hours of family fun — ResortPass makes it easy to fit restorative experiences into daily life. Explore offerings and book your escape at ResortPass.com.

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SOURCE ResortPass, Inc.