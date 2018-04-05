Resorts Casino Hotel Celebrates 40 Years of Gaming

"We are thrilled to kick off our anniversary celebration with an outstanding performance and summer event lineup; however, more importantly, honor our guests and employees who supported Resorts and the evolution of Atlantic City over the past 40 years," said President and CEO of Resorts Casino Hotel, Mark Giannantonio. "It is a privilege to be a part of the creation of gaming in Atlantic City, taking it from a small gambling town in 1978 to what it is today – a multi-faceted industry providing countless visitors with first-class retail, dining and entertainment experiences. Our 40th anniversary is a celebration of Resorts' success, and we look forward to commemorating this exciting time in our history by hosting three months of can't-miss entertainment and promotions."

As a Mohegan Sun property, Resorts Casino Hotel has been under the successful management of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment since 2012, establishing a strategic partnership with Resorts owner Morris Bailey and one of the top casino operators in the country. Since its inception, this partnership continues to position the brand as a leader in Atlantic City today.

Over the past five years, Resorts has completed more than $100 million in renovations to reposition and transform the property into a vibrant destination with offerings beyond casino gaming. Major expansion milestones include:

The $35 million Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville and Landshark Bar & Grill Entertainment Complex, which opened in May 2013

Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville and Landshark Bar & Grill Entertainment Complex, which opened in The July 2014 opening of Quickbites Food Court

opening of Quickbites Food Court A first-of-its-kind iGaming Lounge solely dedicated to the online gaming experience, which launched in April 2015

A completely remodeled casino floor adding over 800 new slot machines

A $5 million Conference Center, which opened in August 2015 , adding 12,000-square-feet of meeting and event space to Resorts, featuring state-of-the-art technology with 90" LED 1080P monitors in every conference room and the ability for up to 500 meeting attendees to wirelessly connect simultaneously

Additionally, this spring, Resorts Casino Hotel will complete the final phase of its $25 million room renovation featuring a completely revamped Ocean Tower with new bathrooms, furniture, windows and beautiful décor throughout. These latest enhancements contribute to the brand's emergence as a frontrunner in Atlantic City and continue providing visitors near and far with best-in-class accommodations with every visit.

Resorts' 40th Anniversary Celebration

Kicking off Memorial Day weekend, Resorts Casino Hotel will mark the unofficial start of summer with a full day of excitement starting Friday, May 25, including a live radio broadcast, fun games and giveaways, strolling boardwalk entertainment such as the Philadelphia Mummers, an appearance by the famous Resorts' Showgirls, a 40th anniversary birthday cake for guests to enjoy and much more. Guests will also have a chance to witness the reenactment of Atlantic City's legendary first roll of the dice at 2:00 p.m. on the casino floor, helping to transport them back to the time when gaming first became popular on the East Coast. Additionally, in true "AC" celebratory fashion, Resorts Casino Hotel will debut its special edition 40th anniversary gaming chips and Star Cards for rewards members over Memorial Day weekend.

Resorts' momentous birthday bash will take off at 5:00 p.m. on Friday evening during the annual Beach Ball Drop when thousands of beach balls are released along the Atlantic City boardwalk. Following, the celebration will move inside to Bar One for a nostalgic cocktail hour inspired by Resorts' 40-year history, where guests are invited to throw back popular cocktails from the late-1970's while enjoying music from the decade of disco.

On Saturday, May 26, guests will be invited to test their luck and take a pull on Atlantic City's very first slot machine between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. in the lobby of Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville for a chance to win up to $2,500 in slot cash. On Saturday evening, Resorts Casino Hotel will welcome the Village People to its Superstar Theater stage at 8:00 p.m. Also celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, the group's '70s pop hits like "Macho Man" and "Y.M.C.A" offer the perfect throwback vibes for guests to party through the milestone weekend. Capping off the weekend on Sunday evening, Resorts will showcase an unforgettable beachfront firework display by Grucci at 9:00 p.m.

Continuing the 40th anniversary momentum all summer, Resorts Casino Hotel will host "Throwback Thursdays" at Bar One starting Thursday, May 31 and continuing through Thursday, August 30, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. weekly. During the special event, guests will have the opportunity to experience the iconic history and nostalgia of Atlantic City with a throwback-themed cocktail menu, featuring $4 drinks including the Brandy Alexander, Grasshopper, Tom Collins and Harvey Wallbanger. As part of "Throwback Thursdays" at Resorts, guests can also listen to hit music from the late-1970's, check out historical photos and play trivia contests for the chance to win cool giveaways. Additionally, guests who present an old ticket stub from a past concert at Resorts Promotions Booth will be eligible to win a special anniversary prize.

Resorts' 40-Year Winning Streak

On May 26, 1978, crowds of people lined the Atlantic City boardwalk to be the first to enter Resorts Casino Hotel when it opened its doors for business. Resorts made history as the first casino-hotel outside Nevada with 84 table games and 893 slot machines on a 33,735-square-foot casino floor. Over past four decades, Resorts' show-stopping performance venue has welcomed some of the world's hottest musicians and celebrity appearances, including Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Cher, The Beach Boys, Stevie Wonder, Barry Manilow and Aretha Franklin, to name a few. Today, Resorts boasts more than 1,500 slot machines and over 70 exhilarating table games sprawling across 83,000 square-feet of casino space, plus two hotel towers, the 462-room Rendezvous Tower and the newly renovated 480-room Ocean Tower, housing the main casino along with a pool, spa, retail shopping, dining options, and the famous 1,350 seat Superstar Theater.

In addition to featuring the region's most dynamic casino games and premier guest accommodations, Resorts' serves up extensive restaurant options, from gourmet favorites like Gallagher's Steakhouse and Capriccio, to casual dining such as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, as well as LandShark Bar & Grill, the only year-round beach bar on the ocean side of the boardwalk. Adding to its overall prestige as one of the top casino-resorts in the region, Resorts took home eight first place wins during the 2017 Best of Gaming Awards, including "Casino Where You Feel the Luckiest," "Best Video Slots," "Best Blackjack," "Best Hotel Staff" and more.

For more information on the 40th anniversary celebration, visit www.ResortsAC.com/40 for the latest updates on shows and ticketing information, special promotions and various 40th anniversary events that are taking place on-property at Resorts Casino Hotel this summer.

ABOUT RESORTS CASINO HOTEL

Resorts Casino Hotel brought gaming to Atlantic City in 1978 and is at the top of its game today, with the opening of the new technologically advanced Resorts Conference Center. Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment assumed management of Resorts Casino Hotel in fall 2012 – a move that has set the stage for its return as the most exciting gaming destination in Atlantic City. Boasting a prime location spanning 11 acres at the northern end of the famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, the resort features 942 guest rooms and suites in two hotel towers, an 80,000 square-foot casino, ten restaurants, a food court featuring five eateries, two VIP slot and table player lounges, a casino bar, indoor-outdoor swimming pool, health club and spa, salon, and retail shops. Its 64,000+ square feet of sophisticated meeting space includes 24 meeting rooms, four ballrooms, two theaters and the Tower Conference Level with spectacular views of the Atlantic City skyline and Atlantic Ocean. For more information on Resorts Casino Hotel visit www.ResortsAC.com or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/resortscasino or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/resortscasino.

Media Contacts:

Laurel Mundth and Kaity Cash, Coyne PR on behalf of Resorts Casino Hotel

lmundth@coynepr.com | kcash@coynepr.com

Heather Menzano, Resorts Casino Hotel

hmenzano@resortsac.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resorts-casino-hotel-celebrates-40-years-of-gaming-300625167.html

SOURCE Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Related Links

https://resortsac.com

