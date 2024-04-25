Resorts World Hosts Indulge, a Weeklong Celebration of The World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards Debut in Las Vegas

***For hi-res photos, click here ***

LAS VEGAS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas is proudly hosting Indulge: A Week of Food, Culture, and Entertainment, which takes place June 3-7, to celebrate The World's 50 Best Restaurants debut in Las Vegas. Indulge promises a series of meticulously crafted events and collaborations throughout the week, celebrating the culinary world and the allure of diverse dining experiences.

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected and celebrated the richness and diversity of the world's culinary landscape, and this year, Resorts World Las Vegas is a proud partner in celebrating a tapestry of flavors, cultures, and innovations. In addition to the official events Resorts World is hosting in partnership with The World's 50 Best Restaurants, the property will feature its own unique lineup of curated culinary events.

Featured culinary talent for the week includes:

Daniel Ontiveros, Corporate Executive Chef of Carver Road Hospitality

An acclaimed graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, Chef Ontiveros has served at multiple award-winning restaurants under globally-renowned chefs.

Devin Hashimoto, Executive Chef of Resorts World Las Vegas

Chef Hashimoto has extensive experience delivering elevated award-winning cuisine and inventive dining concepts to the ever-evolving culinary landscape in Las Vegas.

Francesco Lafranconi, VP of Beverage & Hospitality Culture for Carver Road Hospitality

Lafranconi is a world-renowned mixologist and spirits industry educator with a career spanning across the globe and is a sought-after consultant in the industry.

John Liu, Executive Chef of Chifa

John Liu is a self-trained chef and along with Wendy, Ricardina ("Rica") and Humberto Leon, leads the Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant Chifa in Los Angeles.

Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George, Co-Executive Chefs of Camphor

At the helm of the Michelin-starred Camphor in Los Angeles are Chef Boonthanakit and Chef George. The duo each brings an impressive background and were first introduced during their time working at Alain Ducasse's acclaimed Blue in Bangkok.

Nicole Brisson, Executive Chef and Partner of Brezza and Bar Zazu

In 2018, Chef Brisson was named the first female chef of Eataly in the U.S. upon relocating to Las Vegas and was the first chef appointed to the Southern Nevada Health District's Board of Directors.

Phillip Frankland Lee, Owner and Executive Chef of Scratch Restaurants

Chef Lee is an owner of Scratch Restaurants, which includes two Southern California restaurants that have earned a Michelin Star. Lee has also competed on the Food Network and Bravo's "Top Chef."

Ray Garcia, Owner and Executive Chef of ¡VIVA!

The native Angeleno and classically trained chef is known for his critically acclaimed past restaurants Broken Spanish and BS Taqueria in Los Angeles.

Tal Ronnen, Owner and Executive Chef at Crossroads Kitchen

The acclaimed vegan chef founded Crossroads in 2013 in Los Angeles and has since expanded to three locations. He is also a New York Times best-selling author, co-creator of Kite Hill, and board member for Impossible Foods.

As an official partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, Resorts World Las Vegas will host the opening and closing events of the week.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants - Welcome Dinner at Carversteak (Private Event) To kick off The World's 50 Best Restaurants event program, Carversteak is hosting an exclusive welcome event featuring a one-of-a-kind dinner prepared by Carversteak's Executive Chef Daniel Ontiveros and master mixologist Francesco Lafranconi , alongside chefs from the 'Best of the Best' group of former No.1s in The World's 50 Best Restaurants list.





Official 50 Best Closing Party at Allē Lounge on 66 (Private Event) Allē Lounge on 66 is hosting the closing event for The World's 50 Best Restaurants. The chefs for this exceptional event are Executive Chef Devin Hashimoto from Resorts World Las Vegas and Executive Chef Tal Ronnen from Crossroads Kitchen. The event will focus on a diverse range of 'clean' dishes, including vegan and vegetarian options, juices, and regular cocktails.



In addition to official events, Resorts World will host Indulge, a week-long dining series with special guests and collaborations. Here's an overview of Indulge events.

Industry Only Afterparty at Jalisco (Private Event) - Monday, June 3 Food writer Andy Wang hosts an exclusive evening within Jalisco Underground. The event will bring omakase from Sushi by Scratch Restaurants and Chef Phillip Frankland Lee alongside caviar bumps from Astrea Caviar and a beer station from Big Noise.





- A Night with ¡VIVA! x Brezza - Thursday, June 6 Chef Ray Garcia of ¡VIVA! and Chef Nicole Brisson of Brezza and Bar Zazu will collaborate to bring guests an exclusive culinary experience showcasing the rich tradition of Mexican cuisine. Combining Chef Ray Garcia's culinary history of Mexican flavors, Chef Nicole Brisson will showcase her modern Italian influence on classic dishes. The intimate, six-course dinner will accompany Chef-led tableside moments, in addition to an expertly curated wine pairing.





Camphor Presents Steak Frites at RedTail - Thursday, June 6 to Friday, June 7 Camphor, led by Chefs Max Boonthanakit and Lijo George , will bring LA's popular monthly Steak Frites night to Las Vegas for two nights only. Hosted by different members of the Camphor community—musicians, entertainers, designers, and more—Steak Frites is a night of good music, good food, and good company.





to Chifa Takeover at FUHU - Friday, June 7 Chifa, the family-owned LA restaurant created by Humberto, Rica, and Wendy Leon alongside Chef John Liu , will serve signature dishes at FUHU's lush patio for one night only. Menu items featuring their beloved Chinese-Peruvian flair will include their Trinity Fried Rice (created in collaboration with iconic American singer, songwriter, and actress Solange ), Black Pepper Shrimp, and more.





- Humberto Leon's Birthday Celebration at Zouk Nightclub - Friday, June 7 Following the Chifa takeover, the former co-creative director of Kenzo and co-founder of Opening Ceremony, Humberto Leon , will celebrate his birthday with close friends and his Chifa family at Zouk Nightclub, bringing together the worlds of food and fashion.

- Friday, June 7

For more information, to purchase event tickets and make reservations, visit www.rwlasvegas.com/experiences/indulge/

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design, and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

