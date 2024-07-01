Resorts World Las Vegas Celebrates Eight Esteemed Awards and Webby Honoree Recognition for Industry-Leading Marketing Campaign

***For hi-res photos, click here***

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas is proud to announce that its groundbreaking "Rule the World" marketing campaign has been recognized for its creativity and exceptional innovation. The campaign won eight awards across multiple distinguished organizations and was named a 2024 Webby Awards Honoree. This remarkable achievement highlights the campaign's continued impact on the industry.

Launched in celebration of Resorts World Las Vegas's second anniversary, the "Rule the World" campaign represents the property's exceptional evolution and resort offerings. The campaign perfectly showcases the property by highlighting the vibrant energy, luxurious amenities, and spirit of Las Vegas. Directed by Las Vegas resident, renowned photographer and director Kenneth Cappello, the campaign embodies luxury and encapsulates the dynamic and world-class experience Resorts World Las Vegas guarantees.

Webby Awards

Resorts World Las Vegas was recognized as a 2024 Webby Awards Honoree for Branded Content in the Tourism & Leisure for Advertising, Media & PR category. Considered the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, the Webby Awards showcase the best of the internet, including websites, content, apps, and marketing campaigns.

AVA Digital Awards

The AVA Digital Awards celebrates excellence in digital communication and recognizes outstanding work in the concept, direction, design, and production of media. Resorts World Las Vegas received three Platinum Awards at the AVA Digital Awards in the following categories:

Video Production | Commercials | Ad Campaigns

Video Production | Commercials | Travel

Digital Marketing | Marketing, Digital | Integrated Marketing Campaign

Hermes Creative Awards

The Hermes Creative Awards honor creative professionals developing traditional and emerging media, with categories covering many marketing and communication initiatives. The "Rule the World" campaign was honored with five Platinum Awards at the Hermes Creative Awards in the following categories:

Strategic Campaigns | Marketing | Integrated Marketing Campaign

Strategic Campaigns | Marketing | Advertising Campaign

Strategic Campaigns | Marketing | Marketing/Promotion Campaign

Strategic Campaigns | Marketing | Social Marketing Campaign

Strategic Campaigns | Marketing | Company Branding

"We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards, which are a testament to our team's creativity and dedication to delivering an unparalleled guest experience," says Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer at Resorts World Las Vegas. "Our campaign was designed to capture the essence of Resorts World Las Vegas, and these accolades affirm its success."

Bruce Logan, Creative Director at B&P Advertising, Media, and Public Relations, the agency that produced the campaign, added, "Partnering with Resorts World Las Vegas has been an extraordinary journey. These awards highlight our collaborative effort to push creative boundaries and set new standards in marketing excellence."

As Resorts World Las Vegas continues to provide guests with seamless and elevated experiences, the second iteration of the "Rule the World" campaign is in development. It promises even more captivating content that creatively illustrates the property's world-class amenities, premier accommodations, and exclusive experiences. Featuring Resorts World Las Vegas's unwavering commitment to hospitality and innovation, the second iteration will continue to engage audiences and elevate the brand's presence.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design, and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000-capacity theatre featuring the entertainment industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

