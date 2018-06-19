Resorts World Las Vegas Chooses Otis for New Resort & Casino

"Our Otis Las Vegas team created the blueprint for completing casino and resort projects on time," said Tom Vining, president, Otis Americas. "We're honored that Genting Group placed their trust in us, and we're committed to performing uncompromising work in preparation for the 2020 opening of this new Las Vegas landmark."

More than 80 Otis field mechanics will work together to install units including Otis SkyRise®, SkyBuild™, Gen2® and HydroFit™ elevators, NCE escalators, and CompassPlus® destination dispatching.

"The Otis SkyBuild™ elevators can jump quickly to keep pace with construction without any additional heavy equipment," said Tony Huffer, vice president of construction, Resorts World Las Vegas. "Our workers can use the SkyBuild elevators for safe, indoor transport during construction and then units quickly convert to SkyRise elevators when construction is finished."

The $4 billion, 3,000-room Resorts World is currently being built on the Las Vegas strip led by Malaysia-based Genting Group. It is located on the Strip's northern end and will include a 100,000-square-foot casino, dining options of Asian cuisine and retail space.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded more than 160 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. Otis is a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information, visit www.otis.com or follow Otis on LinkedIn, YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Sarah Christy

561-578-0125

Sarah.Christy@Otis.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resorts-world-las-vegas-chooses-otis-for-new-resort--casino-300668655.html

SOURCE Otis

Related Links

http://www.otis.com

