Resorts World Las Vegas Chooses Otis for New Resort & Casino

LAS VEGAS, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Otis reputation for outstanding reliability and deep experience with major projects will be on full display when the company's products are installed in the new Resorts World Las Vegas entertainment complex. When fully completed, more than 200 units will keep patrons efficiently moving throughout the new resort. Otis is a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).
"Our Otis Las Vegas team created the blueprint for completing casino and resort projects on time," said Tom Vining, president, Otis Americas. "We're honored that Genting Group placed their trust in us, and we're committed to performing uncompromising work in preparation for the 2020 opening of this new Las Vegas landmark."
More than 80 Otis field mechanics will work together to install units including Otis SkyRise®, SkyBuild™, Gen2® and HydroFit™ elevators, NCE escalators, and CompassPlus® destination dispatching.
"The Otis SkyBuild™ elevators can jump quickly to keep pace with construction without any additional heavy equipment," said Tony Huffer, vice president of construction, Resorts World Las Vegas. "Our workers can use the SkyBuild elevators for safe, indoor transport during construction and then units quickly convert to SkyRise elevators when construction is finished."
The $4 billion, 3,000-room Resorts World is currently being built on the Las Vegas strip led by Malaysia-based Genting Group. It is located on the Strip's northern end and will include a 100,000-square-foot casino, dining options of Asian cuisine and retail space.
About Otis
Otis is the world's leading manufacturer and maintainer of people-moving products, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Founded more than 160 years ago by the inventor of the safety elevator, Otis offers products and services through its companies in approximately 200 countries and territories. Otis is a unit of United Technologies Corp., a leading provider to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information, visit www.otis.com or follow Otis on LinkedIn, YouTube and as @OtisElevatorCo on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Contact: Sarah Christy
561-578-0125
Sarah.Christy@Otis.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/resorts-world-las-vegas-chooses-otis-for-new-resort--casino-300668655.html
SOURCE Otis
Share this article