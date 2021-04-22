Resorts World Las Vegas Debuts Star-Studded Commercial, Invites Viewers To 'Stay Fabulous' With Some Of Music's Biggest Stars: Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiësto, And Zedd

The commercial takes viewers on a larger-than-life journey into the future of hospitality, entertainment and gaming with a series of highly dynamic, captivating vignettes that affirm Resorts World Las Vegas as the new hospitality leader for every form of excitement and spectacle that makes Las Vegas fabulous.

To view the full film, click HERE

"The concept of Stay Fabulous captures the essence of the Resorts World Las Vegas brand where guests are encouraged to embrace their individuality and create their own version of fabulous," said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas. "With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June."

The film immerses the artists in a series of fantasy "worlds" inspired by the exceptional variety of experiences at Resorts World Las Vegas – from daylife, nightlife, dining, gaming and entertainment – culminating with the reveal of the resort's new tagline: Stay Fabulous.

The camera follows a visiting couple as they explore the resort and meet some of its notable citizens – Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion, Tiësto and Zedd – each presiding over their own fabulous domain. As the couple's magical journey concludes, they lift their gaze from the towering Resorts World Las Vegas façade to see a message written in the sky – "Stay Fabulous."

The first commercial filmed on a live virtual set, "Stay Fabulous" sets a new standard for Las Vegas resort advertising. Utilizing the most sophisticated virtual set designs, the video merges virtual reality and CGI elements, using game-engine technologies to blur the line between the physical and digital worlds. "Stay Fabulous" marks the first time this technology – previously only used in the production of The Mandalorian and The Jungle Book – has been deployed in a large-scale commercial shoot.

Produced by Resorts World Las Vegas's Advertising Agency of Record, Hooray Agency, and Psyop, in partnership with Nant Studios, "Stay Fabulous" will run on television in select markets during the Academy Awards as well as online and streaming services, launching the resort's first national brand campaign.

Concerts West / AEG Presents and Resorts World Las Vegas will announce details of the resort's upcoming live performances in the coming weeks. Tickets for Zouk Group shows are now available at www.zoukgrouplv.com/events. Hotel reservations are now available and can be booked at www.rwlasvegas.com. To stay up-to-date on news, follow Resorts World Las Vegas on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group collectively employs approximately 56,000 people and is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com .

