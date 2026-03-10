Resorts World Las Vegas Debuts The Strip's First Luxury Inclusive Experience Exclusively at Conrad

The Conrad Complete redefines "inclusive" through curated dining, private lounge access, priority entry to the newly renovated 5.5-acre pool oasis and more

LAS VEGAS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas today announces The Conrad Complete, the first luxury inclusive experience on the Las Vegas Strip. Available exclusively as an add-on for stays within the Conrad tower, the offering reimagines the traditional all-inclusive model through a curated, high-touch approach designed for travelers who value seamless indulgence without compromise.

**For hi-res photos, click here**

Now available to book for stays beginning May 26, The Conrad Complete integrates premium dining, private-club lounge access, priority pool privileges and built-in nightlife into one refined, pre-orchestrated stay — elevating what "inclusive" means in a destination known for choice and excess.

"While inclusive models have traditionally centered on scale, we saw an opportunity to approach the concept through a luxury lens," said Carlos Castro, President and CFO of Resorts World Las Vegas. "By anchoring this exclusively within Conrad, we are ensuring the experience reflects the level of sophistication our guests expect."

The Conrad Complete includes:

Complimentary valet service for the duration of the stay, ensuring a seamless arrival and effortless departure

Exclusive access to Club 66, an intimate private retreat with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, featuring daily continental breakfast and an evening social hour with handcrafted cocktails

Curated prix-fixe dining at five signature restaurants across the resort: Kusa Nori, FUHU, Wally's, ¡VIVA! by Ray Garcia and Agave Bar & Grill

Priority early access to the newly renovated 5.5-acre pool complex, paired with hosted beverages

Complimentary entry to Zouk Nightclub during days of operation

The Conrad Complete is $150 per guest, per night (two‑guest minimum)

Unlike traditional all-inclusive formats, The Conrad Complete is engineered as a luxury integration — an elevated add-on that bundles the resort's most sought-after experiences into a seamless, premium itinerary.

A Newly Reimagined Pool Experience

As the summer season approaches, Resorts World Las Vegas unveils its refreshed 5.5‑acre pool complex, a multimillion‑dollar transformation designed to elevate the ultimate poolside escape. The revitalized environment introduces new vibrancy across seven distinct pools, anchored by the breathtaking 1,800‑square‑foot Athena Infinity Pool with unrivaled views of the Las Vegas Strip.

The redesigned oasis features elevated cabanas with adjustable privacy draping, plush lounge seating, flat‑screen TVs, misting fans and mini‑refrigerator consoles — creating bespoke havens for relaxation. Throughout the expansive deck, guests will find 66 versatile daybeds, many with built‑in coolers and wraparound shade, and more than 560 loungers, including in‑water chaises, double sunbeds and upholstered resort seating.

Bright, lush and thoughtfully renewed; the Resorts World Pool Complex stands as a destination in its own right.

Category-Defining for the Strip

As travelers increasingly seek frictionless experiences without sacrificing quality, The Conrad Complete positions Resorts World Las Vegas at the forefront of hospitality innovation. By introducing the first luxury inclusive model on the Strip — and housing it exclusively within Conrad — the resort signals a new chapter for premium travel in Las Vegas.

The Conrad Complete is available for booking beginning March 10, 2026, for stays in the Conrad tower at Resorts World Las Vegas May 26 – September 8, 2026.

SOURCE Resorts World Las Vegas