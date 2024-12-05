Resorts World Las Vegas Establishes Board of Directors with Jim Murren as Chairman, Appoints Alex Dixon as Chief Executive Officer

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World Las Vegas LLC announced today the formation of a Board of Directors, with industry veteran Jim Murren as the Chairman, and the appointment of Alex Dixon as its Chief Executive Officer as a key part of the Company's plan to deepen and strengthen its leadership. The new team, with a combined 130 years of experience in the gaming industry, will accelerate the Company's growth strategy and continue its mission to remain Las Vegas's premier resort destination for unmatched luxury and entertainment experiences and unforgettable moments.

This announcement underscores Resorts World Las Vegas's path of evolution as the appointments bolster the property's governance structure to help drive the go-forward business strategy.

The members of the Board assumed their roles on December 4, 2024 and Dixon will assume his position as CEO effective January 16, 2025.

"As Resorts World Las Vegas continues to establish itself as the premier resort destination in Las Vegas, we are excited to welcome this group of industry leaders overseeing and guiding the Leadership Team to deliver unparalleled guest experiences while fostering our commitment to compliance," said Kok Thay Lim, the Chairman and Chief Executive of Genting Berhad. "With over 40 years of collective experience in the global gaming and hospitality industry, we are confident that Alex and Jim, alongside the Board, will help drive the Company forward in pursuing our strategic goals for years to come."

Industry veteran Murren will assume the role of Chairman, bringing a depth of expertise in the global gaming and hospitality industries. He previously served as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors at MGM Resorts, where he led the company through a period of expansion and growth. He currently holds leadership positions with Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority in the United Arab Emirates, Cirque du Soleil, and Playstudios, as well as serving as a trustee on Howard University's Board of Trustees.

Dixon, a Las Vegas native, will assume his role following his tenure as CEO at Q Casino & Resort and Dubuque Racing Association. He has more than 20 years of combined global gaming, hospitality, entertainment, real estate, and banking industries experience across iconic and Fortune 500 businesses, including MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment Corp., and Goldman Sachs & Co. Additionally, Dixon brings extensive experience in building winning teams, developing underutilized real estate, re-invigorating legacy brands, and driving clarity of purpose from the Boardroom to front-line operations.

"Resorts World Las Vegas has transformed the Vegas Strip with its unceasing focus on providing the ultimate guest experience, which is why I'm thrilled to join the team and help continue setting the standard for premier hospitality," said Murren. "The Board and I are excited to continue building on the strong foundation set by the Executive Leadership Team and driving continued growth and innovation to benefit all of RWLV's key stakeholders."

In addition to Murren as Chairman and independent member, the newly established Board of Directors includes three additional, prominent members, two independent and one non-independent from diverse backgrounds:

A.G. Burnett – Independent member – is currently a Partner in the Gaming & Administrative Law Group with McDonald Carano . Prior to joining McDonald Carano , Burnett served as the Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) from 2012 through 2017, and as a Member of the NGCB from 2011 to 2012. He also served as a member of the Governor's Gaming Policy Committee.





. Prior to joining , Burnett served as the Chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) from 2012 through 2017, and as a Member of the NGCB from 2011 to 2012. He also served as a member of the Governor's Gaming Policy Committee. Michelle DiTondo – Independent member – is a seasoned Human Resources industry leader, working at Avion Consulting, Inc. where she advises CEOs, CHROs, and senior business leaders on business strategic planning, talent, culture, and inclusion strategies across a variety of industries, including hospitality and global gaming, among others. She also brings experience working with Human Resources teams including 13 years at MGM Resorts, three at Caesar's Entertainment, Inc, and three at American Express. DiTondo currently serves on the Advisory Board of FirstUp and previously served on the Boards of The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, The Asian American Pacific Islander American Scholarship Fund, The American Red Cross of Nevada , and the Asian Chamber Foundation.





– Independent member – is a seasoned Human Resources industry leader, working at Avion Consulting, Inc. where she advises CEOs, CHROs, and senior business leaders on business strategic planning, talent, culture, and inclusion strategies across a variety of industries, including hospitality and global gaming, among others. She also brings experience working with Human Resources teams including 13 years at MGM Resorts, three at Caesar's Entertainment, Inc, and three at American Express. DiTondo currently serves on the Advisory Board of FirstUp and previously served on the Boards of The Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, The Asian American Pacific Islander American Scholarship Fund, The American Red Cross of , and the Asian Chamber Foundation. Kong Han Tan – Non-independent member – serves as President, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Genting Berhad, the ultimate holding company of Resorts World Las Vegas. Prior to joining Genting Berhad in 2007, Tan worked as an investment banker for more than 13 years and in a Malaysian power generation, entertainment and real estate conglomerate from 2003 to 2007.

Dixon added, "We have a bright future ahead of us, and I look forward to supporting and collaborating with Resorts World Las Vegas's leadership alongside the Board to continue showcasing the best the Strip has to offer. We have an incredible team of talented and committed employees throughout the organization and are confident we can achieve amazing things together."

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas LLC is the owner and operator of Resorts World Las Vegas (RWLV), a world-class integrated resort with over 3,500 hotel rooms and suites, and includes a multitude of gaming, convention, retail, food, beverage, and entertainment amenities. Located on approximately 86 acres on the northern end of the Strip, RWLV brings state-of-the-art technology and distinctive entertainment and experiential amenities to Las Vegas. Additionally, the Resort has over 42 acres of undeveloped land, which offers significant growth potential which few of its peers can match.

Resorts World Las Vegas LLC is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Genting Berhad, an investment holding and management company focused predominantly on the global gaming and hospitality industry. The Genting Group has a track record of close to six decades relating to sourcing, developing and operating integrated resorts in various parts of the world, including in highly rated and regulated jurisdictions such as Malaysia, Singapore, the U.K., the United States and the Bahamas. The Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: Genting) and its listed companies including Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13), as well as principal unlisted subsidiaries Genting Energy Limited and Resorts World Las Vegas LLC.

