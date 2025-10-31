Resorts World New York City Projects $2.5 Billion to MTA in Next Four Years, Exceeding Budgeted Casino Revenue of $1.8 billion

QUEENS, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resorts World New York City's ("RWNYC") new projections forecast it will send $2.5 billion to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority ("MTA") over the coming four years. The estimated $2.5 billion payment will more than cover the expected $1.8 billion MTA budgeted for the three casino license fees and tax payments from 2026 to 2029.

This is achievable because RWNYC could begin operations as early as March 2026 if it is selected by the New York Gaming Facility Location Board ("Board") by December 1, 2025 and the license is issued by the Gaming Commission by December 31, 2025, consistent with the dates the Board has indicated.

With an upfront license fee of $600 million and $1.9 billion in tax payments to the MTA in the next 4 years, RWNYC will generate $2.5 billion in taxes for the MTA. MTA's budget from casinos are $500 million in 2026, $500 million in 2027, $600 million in 2028 and $200 million in 2029 for a total of $1.8 billion.

With the withdrawal of MGM Yonkers, RWNYC would remain the only operating full commercial casino in Downstate New York, including New York City, generating an estimated $2 billion in tax revenue for Education and $2.5 billion for the MTA over the next four years, while the other greenfield proposals are not expected to open before mid-2030.

"This is not just a casino expansion. It's a transformative economic development project that will keep New York City moving in every way," said Robert DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East. "Resorts World New York City is the only bidder who can deliver a steady flow of new revenue for the MTA starting in 2026. This is a promise to the MTA and the people who rely on it that we are here to provide support."

In addition to the MTA, RWNYC will also provide $2 billion to education and $0.5 billion to NYRA in support of the equine industry in New York. That will build on the nearly $5 billion RWNYC has sent to the state public education system since 2011, as well as billions for the equine industry that has sustained tens of thousands of jobs.

"Every Queens family deserves fast, high-quality public transportation, no matter their ZIP code or socioeconomic status. But ensuring that the necessary funding to build that kind of network is in place has been a challenge for as long as mass transit has existed in New York City," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "The planned expansion of Resorts World New York City will inject critical capital into the MTA at a time when conversations around the future of public transportation swirl the loudest, and I'm deeply grateful to the Resorts World team for their commitment to Queens' commuters."

"This investment from Resorts World isn't just about gaming — it's about growth," said State Senator James Sanders, Jr. "We have a safe bet with one project that will provide support to the MTA right away. Resorts World's contributions to the MTA will allow us to focus on the people's work and expand accessibility."

"This is exactly the kind of investment New York and our local communities need — one that actually makes a difference for public transit," said Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato. "The fact that Resorts World's expansion can provide this much support to the MTA on its own is a testament to the leadership we've seen from them for 14 years. This proves what we already knew, Resorts World is the only project that can truly deliver for our commuters."

"Private-sector support for our public works has never been more essential," said Assembly Member Alicia L. Hyndman. "Resorts World has stepped up to fill the gap and will continue to do so. Their expansion shows what responsible corporate citizenship looks like."

"For years, we've heard promises about big projects that would help our neighborhoods but Resorts World is actually delivering," said Betty Braton, Chair, Community Board 10, Queens. "They've engaged the community every step of the way to improve accessibility at Aqueduct. Now, they stand to take that to an entirely new level."

About RWNYC

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC), the only VLT casino-hotel in the five boroughs, has contributed more than $4.5 billion to New York's public education system since opening in 2011. Over the same period, it has provided more than $2 billion to the New York Racing Association, sustaining tens of thousands of jobs across the State's equine industry. RWNYC also fulfils the long-standing objective of transforming the historic Aqueduct Racetrack into the nation's largest gaming destination outside Las Vegas, with approximately 5,500 slot and electronic table games machines.

RWNYC welcomes an average of five million guests each year, offering a comprehensive gaming, entertainment, and dining experience. In 2021, the 400-room Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York City opened, bringing total investment at the site to approximately $1.1 billion. Guests now enjoy a range of dining options, including the RW Prime and the Good Friends Noodle House.

RWNYC is operated by the Genting Group, a global company founded in 1965 with destination resort operations in the Catskills, Hudson Valley, Las Vegas, Bimini, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Genting brings more than six decades of experience in the travel and leisure sector, employing approximately 30,000 people and serving more than 50 million guests annually worldwide.

