ResortsCasino.com Launches Pro Football Super Pick'Em Contest with over $40,000 in Total Prizes

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ResortsCasino.com has launched a pro football Super Pick'Em Contest that features over $15,000 in season-long prizes and $1,500 in weekly prizes.

The free contest can be accessed at https://superpickem.resortscasino.com or by visiting https://www.resortscasino.com .

For the first time ever, compete in the all-new ResortsCasino.com Pro Football Super Pick'Em! Simply enter for free and make your picks for a shot at over $40,000 in total prizes all season long! ResortsCasino.com is powered by Chalkline Sports, America's leading free-to-play sports game provider.

Players will compete for season-long prizes based on total points. First place will receive a grand prize of $10,000, second place earns $3,000, and third place wins $2,000. All prizes will be credited to the winning player's ResortsCasino.com account.

The player atop the leaderboard each week will receive $1,000 cash in their ResortsCasino.com account. Also, a random weekly winner will receive $500 in free slot play or table match at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

Bob Akeret, sports betting operations manager at Resorts Digital, said, "We're excited to bring this one-of-a-kind freeplay pro football contest to our patrons. We think that players will love our unique Super Contest format and scoring twist. Initial feedback from our players has been great."

Daniel Kustelski, CEO at Chalkline Sports, stated, "Resorts Casino approached us with a truly unique game idea that fuels fan passion, and we're excited for our platform to power this contest."

Learn more at https://superpickem.resortscasino.com/pages/about .

ABOUT RESORTS DIGITAL GAMING

Resorts Digital Gaming LLC is the digital arm of Resorts Casino Hotel, an Atlantic City favorite offering world-class casino action and sports betting in a relaxed environment that keeps the focus on fun.

Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and Resorts Digital Gaming has continued the revolution by offering the most comprehensive online casino, fantasy sports, and sports betting products in New Jersey.

Boasting hundreds of online slots and table games, live dealer games, virtual sports, daily fantasy sports (FastPick), and sports betting—all through an integrated single sign-on—Resorts Digital Gaming continues to raise the bar for iGaming in New Jersey.

ABOUT CHALKLINE SPORTS

Chalkline Sports puts fans in the game with mobile live-odds contests and experiences, engaging and educating sports bettors of all experience levels. Chalkline's platform won EGR's "Freeplay Gaming Supplier of the Year" honor in 2018 and again in 2019. Learn more at chalklinesports.com .

