ResortsCasino.com Player Breaks Record With $294,843 Jackpot Win on Divine Fortune Online Slot

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With a title that hints at wealth, a payout this large on Divine Fortune should come as no surprise. But Donna B, a New Jersey online casino player, is still in awe after winning what turned out to be ResortsCasino.com's biggest-ever jackpot on the 5-reel online slot last month.

On April 28th, 2019, the New Jersey online casino player won $294,843 on a $10 bet playing Divine Fortune, a popular online slot at ResortsCasino.com, an online casino operated by Resorts Digital Gaming LLC, the digital arm of Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

Commented Donna B. of New Jersey: "Extremely shocked and excited, paid off my car and debt free. Shared some with kids."

With an Ancient Greece theme, Falling Wild Re-spins, Free Spins, a Jackpot Bonus Game, great graphics, and an enchanting soundtrack, Divine Fortune is one of New Jersey's most popular 5-reel online slots thanks to its history of paying out big jackpots.

Divine Fortune is just one of over 530 online slots available to play at ResortsCasino.com. The New Jersey online casino also boasts table games, video poker, live dealer tables with a video feed broadcast from the casino floor, sports betting, and more, and has quickly become one of the top regulated online gaming destinations in the Garden State.

"With big winners at the slots, the excitement of our live dealer games, and our new sportsbook, ResortsCasino.com continues to be a favorite for players looking to win big and make headlines," said Jordan Palamar, a Resorts Digital Gaming spokesperson. "Congratulations to our latest big jackpot winner."

ABOUT RESORTS DIGITAL GAMING

Resorts Digital Gaming LLC is the digital arm of Resorts Casino Hotel, an Atlantic City favorite offering world-class casino action and sports betting in a relaxed environment that keeps the focus on fun. Resorts Casino Hotel made history as the first American casino outside of Nevada and Resorts Digital Gaming has continued the revolution by offering the most comprehensive online casino, fantasy sports, and sports betting products in New Jersey.

SOURCE Resorts Digital

