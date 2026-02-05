RESOUND Elevates Live Performance Through Broadway-Caliber Storytelling and Shared Human Experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RESOUND is a creative arts organization redefining what live performance can be: immersive, emotionally resonant, and rooted in the shared human experience. Founded by acclaimed Broadway and national touring performers Stephen and Juliette Trafton, RESOUND brings professional theatrical excellence into spaces designed for connection, reflection, and meaningful engagement.

Built on a foundation of world-class musical theatre, RESOUND creates concerts and theatrical experiences that explore universal themes such as joy, longing, resilience, love, and hope through music-driven storytelling and visual artistry. Every RESOUND production reflects the discipline, emotional depth, and polish associated with Broadway, while remaining accessible and inviting to audiences from all walks of life.

Professional Theater at the Core

At the heart of RESOUND is the professional pedigree of its founders.

Stephen Trafton performed in the original Broadway revival cast of Les Misérables, serving as a swing and replacement for multiple roles, including Courfeyrac. He also appeared on the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera, understudying and performing the role of Raoul. His extensive regional theatre work includes leading roles such as Curly in Oklahoma!, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Conrad Birdie in Bye Bye Birdie, Dumaine in Love's Labour's Lost, Paris in Romeo & Juliet, and Lumière in Beauty and the Beast.

Juliette Trafton starred as Luisa in The Fantasticks in New York City, the longest-running musical in Broadway history, and performed as Christine Daaé on the national tour of The Phantom of the Opera. Her professional theatre credits also include Adelaide in Guys and Dolls, The Witch and Jack's Mother in Into the Woods, Jane Eyre in Jane Eyre, Peter Pan in Peter Pan, and Lily and Kate in Kiss Me, Kate. Together, the Traftons unite decades of professional musical theatre training and stage experience into a creative partnership defined by precision, artistry, and narrative depth.

Storytelling That Invites Connection

RESOUND's work is designed to do more than entertain. Each performance is crafted to create space for audiences to listen, feel, reflect, and engage with stories that transcend background, belief, or experience. Drawing from Broadway classics, contemporary works, and original material, RESOUND emphasizes vulnerability, craftsmanship, and emotional truth.

Rather than centering spectacle alone, RESOUND prioritizes storytelling that lingers, sparks conversation, fosters connection, and reminds audiences why live art matters.

About RESOUND

RESOUND is a creative arts organization founded by Broadway performers Stephen and Juliette Trafton. Rooted in professional musical theatre and guided by artistic excellence, RESOUND creates inclusive, story-centered performances that invite connection, reflection, and shared human experience through music and theatre.

Acknowledgment

This project was made possible through the support of an award from the Creative Arts Collective for Christian Life & Faith at Belmont University. The opinions expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Belmont University.

