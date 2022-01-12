Resource Financial Builds on Ocrolus to Automate Residential Mortgage Processing

"We are happy to support progressive mortgage bankers like Resource Financial, who understand that changing market conditions require technologies that enable employees to make faster, more informed lending decisions," explained Michael Manne, Chief Revenue Officer at Ocrolus. "Resource Financial loan officers and underwriters can focus on servicing customers, knowing that the data provided by Ocrolus is verified and reliable."

"Our mission is to deliver the best mortgage products and solutions to our clients," said A. Wade Douroux, President & CEO of Resource Financial. "Enabling technologies like Ocrolus helps us act as a trusted partner to our customers, and allows us to continuously improve our end-to-end mortgage experience."

About Resource Financial

Resource Financial Services is a local, independently-owned mortgage banker with a team of full-service mortgage bankers dedicated to providing the answers and options that make mortgages and refinancing easier. We are proud to have been listed on the Inc. magazine 500/5000 list of fastest growing privately held mortgage companies in the nation four times since 2012. We will continue building on our history of success, by delivering the best mortgage products and solutions for our clients and by working as a trusted partner with our business clients. Everything we do embodies our core values of respect, integrity, service and excellence – which you can expect from every member of our team.

About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a document automation platform that powers the digital lending ecosystem, automating credit decisions across fintech, mortgage, and banking. The company provides modern document analysis infrastructure and has raised over $100 million from blue-chip fintech investors. Ocrolus enables financial services firms to make high quality decisions with trusted data and unparalleled efficiency. Visit ocrolus.com to learn more.

