Resource Innovations Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Year

News provided by

Resource Innovations

16 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

The women-led company is on track to continue record growth in 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. Magazine unveiled its prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, and Resource Innovations has again placed in the top 500 for the third time since 2020. The women-led clean energy transformation firm ranked No. 359 overall and No. 12 in the energy category. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.

Since its foundation in 2016, Resource Innovations has executed on a visionary strategic plan to rapidly scale clean energy solutions for the utility industry across residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and agricultural customers. Growth initiatives include the expansion of energy efficiency work into new markets and regions, as well as investment in new business channels, such as building electrification, electric vehicles, and integrated solutions to manage customer energy use during periods of high energy demand.

To help fuel its growth, Resource Innovations partnered with private equity firm BV Investment Partners on strategic acquisitions of San Francisco-based Nexant in 2021 and Connecticut-based e-commerce and customer engagement company TechniArt in 2022. With these and other strategic hires and investments, the company now offers software-enabled, integrated clean energy solutions in over 30 states and 10 countries. The company's focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion extends from a majority women board of directors and executive team, through to the work it does with diverse suppliers to promote energy equity and workforce development in underserved communities.

"We're proud to again be on the Inc. 5000 list despite challenging economic times," stated Resource Innovations CEO and founder, Lauren Casentini. "This honor validates my firmly held belief that impact-driven companies led by experienced entrepreneurs can accelerate the clean energy transition. With recent investments in clean energy at the state and federal levels, we're seeing tremendous tailwinds driving a just transition to a clean energy economy."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT RESOURCE INNOVATIONS

Resource Innovations (RI) is a women-led energy transformation firm focused on impact. Building on our expertise in energy efficiency, we're constantly expanding our portfolio of clean energy solutions to guide utilities through increasingly complex, connected challenges. We are a portfolio company of BV Investment Partners, one of the oldest and most experienced sector-focused private equity firms in North America. Visit resource-innovations.com to learn more about how we are accelerating the clean energy transition and renewing the promise of energy.

SOURCE Resource Innovations

Also from this source

JEA Launches Fleet Electrification Program for C&I Fleets Implemented by Resource Innovations

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.