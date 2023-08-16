Resource Innovations Recognized on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Third Year

The women-led company is on track to continue record growth in 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. Magazine unveiled its prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies, and Resource Innovations has again placed in the top 500 for the third time since 2020. The women-led clean energy transformation firm ranked No. 359 overall and No. 12 in the energy category. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.

Since its foundation in 2016, Resource Innovations has executed on a visionary strategic plan to rapidly scale clean energy solutions for the utility industry across residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and agricultural customers. Growth initiatives include the expansion of energy efficiency work into new markets and regions, as well as investment in new business channels, such as building electrification, electric vehicles, and integrated solutions to manage customer energy use during periods of high energy demand.

To help fuel its growth, Resource Innovations partnered with private equity firm BV Investment Partners on strategic acquisitions of San Francisco-based Nexant in 2021 and Connecticut-based e-commerce and customer engagement company TechniArt in 2022. With these and other strategic hires and investments, the company now offers software-enabled, integrated clean energy solutions in over 30 states and 10 countries. The company's focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion extends from a majority women board of directors and executive team, through to the work it does with diverse suppliers to promote energy equity and workforce development in underserved communities.

"We're proud to again be on the Inc. 5000 list despite challenging economic times," stated Resource Innovations CEO and founder, Lauren Casentini. "This honor validates my firmly held belief that impact-driven companies led by experienced entrepreneurs can accelerate the clean energy transition. With recent investments in clean energy at the state and federal levels, we're seeing tremendous tailwinds driving a just transition to a clean energy economy."

