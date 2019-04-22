ReSource Pro Honored with Three Stevie Awards

NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReSource Pro, a global corporation dedicated to helping insurance organizations align operations to business strategy, was recently honored with three Stevie Awards:

Gold: Customer Service Department of the Year – Financial Services 100 Employees or More

Silver: Customer Service Provider of the Year

People's Choice Winner: Financial Services

Created in 2002, the Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards, honoring the achievements of organizations and working professionals.

"Customer service is one of the few remaining untamed frontiers of the insurance industry," noted ReSource Pro CEO Dan Epstein. "We identified customer service as a critical part of operational excellence for the insurance industry, and built our Insurance Experience (IX) Center in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2015 to provide specialized customer service to our clients. It's because of our IX team that our company's vision of customer service excellence has not only been realized, but recognized by leaders in industries beyond the world of insurance. We're deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards."

ReSource Pro received the Stevie Awards due to the company's client-centric response to Hurricane Harvey in 2017. ReSource Pro stepped in to provide uninterrupted service for the insureds of its clients. Leveraging the company's global presence, employees in Nebraska and India coordinated to guarantee each claimant was heard, integrating its technology with client phone systems in less than one week after the storm. As a result, ReSource Pro clients' customers could report claims and recover from storm damage faster than if they'd reached out directly to insurance carriers.

Launched in 2004, ReSource Pro has become a leader in operations efficiency and business process solutions for the insurance industry.

ABOUT RESOURCE PRO

ReSource Pro brings to the insurance industry tools, technology and strategic services that enable profitable growth through operations excellence. Headquartered in New York, ReSource Pro's global service centers address client operational needs around the clock. Recognized as an industry thought leader and listed as one of Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies annually since 2009, the company is renowned for its focus on innovation, service excellence and trusted partnerships, and its unique productivity platform for insurance operations. More than 3,500 ReSource Pro employees provide dedicated support to more than 300 insurance organizations, consistently achieving a +95% client retention rate for more than a decade.

SOURCE ReSource Pro

