ReSource Pro Underwriting Leader Earns Doctorate as the MGA and Alternative Market Demands Deeper Operational Expertise

Zenobia Hastie's leadership further supports the firm's commitment to helping clients navigating an increasingly complex market.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the insurance industry enters a new phase of growth marked by increasing specialization, technology adoption, and operational complexity, ReSource Pro is continuing to invest in one of the most important drivers of client success: deep practitioner expertise. ReSource Pro, a leading provider of strategic operations solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that Zenobia Hastie, Head of Underwriting & Data Reporting, and a recognized industry leader with 25+ years of experience, has earned a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Leadership and Innovation from Purdue Global University, completing the three-and-a-half-year program while leading a team of more than 30 professionals supporting MGA, carrier, and specialty insurance clients.

Zenobia Hastie

The achievement reflects more than an individual milestone. It underscores the organization's demonstrated commitment to developing the insurance, operational, and leadership expertise clients rely on as they navigate growth, transformation, and increasing market complexity.

Expertise Matters More Than Ever in Today's Market

Alternative markets have expanded rapidly over the past several years, fueled by capital investment, specialty program innovation, and the emergence of new entrants. MGAs, along with fronting carriers, captives, self-insured funds, Lloyds markets, and specialty/delegated authority programs often bring unique business models and large growth ambition. They face challenges associated with scaling operations, navigating regulatory requirements, implementing technology, and maintaining underwriting discipline.

"We're seeing new market entrants comprised of individuals who are able to procure capital in more nuanced ways, but who haven't necessarily been rooted in the insurance industry," said Dr. Hastie. "Those dynamics create tremendous opportunities, but they also highlight the importance of having partners that can bring both insurance expertise and the operational capabilities needed to support growth."

That combination, domain knowledge and operational intelligence, is what separates growth that scales from growth that strains. With full policy lifecycle support, compliance expertise, and technology services, alongside a pricing model that scales with the business, ReSource Pro is a back office partner for MGAs and others from startup to scale.

Professional development as a business imperative

At ReSource Pro, investment in practitioner expertise is a deliberate strategic priority. The company believes that the depth of expertise it brings to client engagements is directly tied to its ability to help organizations solve increasingly complex challenges.

Dr. Hastie's doctoral studies focused on leadership frameworks, organizational effectiveness, and innovation; capabilities fundamental to how she structures her team, approaches client engagements, and helps organizations build durable operational infrastructure. The insights gained through the program complement her day-to-day work helping MGA and specialty clients improve execution and scale effectively.

"Clients come to ReSource Pro not simply for support and solutions, but for expertise," said Doug Shank, Managing Director, MGA Technology Services. "The intermediary and alternative market is evolving rapidly, and our ability to help clients navigate that change depends on the strength of our people. Zenobia's achievement reflects the culture of continuous learning, professional development, and operational excellence that allows us to deliver greater value to every client we serve."

To compete in today's market, insurance organizations need an expert who can manage the end-to-end technology and operations ecosystem, with the AI driven capabilities required for speed to market and operational excellence. That is what makes ReSource Pro a genuine growth partner at every stage.

About ReSource Pro

Focused exclusively on the insurance industry, ReSource Pro is the trusted partner insurance organizations rely on to optimize performance, streamline operations and process engineering, and drive growth. Serving 3,200+ carriers, brokers, wholesalers, and MGAs, ReSource Pro is a specialized market leader in insurance workflow optimization, data and technology services, and strategic operating model transformation. The company is at the forefront of applying managed agentic services to help insurance organizations achieve measurable business outcomes at scale.

ReSource Pro has maintained a 96%+ client retention rate for more than a decade and is the only firm serving the insurance industry to have earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times—placing it among just eight companies to achieve that level of repeat growth recognition in the list's 40+ year history. Learn more at resourcepro.com.

For further information: Jared Kreiner, [email protected]

SOURCE ReSource Pro