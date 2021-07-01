Resource Property Management Celebrates 30 Years of Service to Tampa Bay Community Associations

SEMINOLE, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resource Property Management, a leader in the community management industry, is marking their 30th Anniversary with a year-long celebration. Every month for the next year Resource Property Management will honor historic milestones and the contribution of their loyal, hard-working team members by offering perks like additional paid time off, company sponsored social events and much more. The year of celebration will culminate with a grand celebration in June of 2022 and will include team members and their families.

Awarded the prestigious Top Workplaces by the Tampa Bay Times two years in a row, Resource Property Management employs over three hundred and seventy team members with many of them serving twenty years or more. RPM has earned the reputation as an industry leader in the management of condominium, homeowner, and manufactured home communities.

CEO and Founder Debbie Reinhardt states: "In 1991 we started with a small office managing 12 community associations. Today we have four offices throughout the West Coast of Florida and manage a portfolio to over 350 community associations, encompassing over 40,000 individual homeowners. We remain committed to maintaining the highest levels of customer service, operating with honesty and integrity, promoting ongoing industry education and adhering to stringent ethical standards. Our team members are like family and our success is a testament to their commitment. We're proud of our ever growing Resource Family and we dedicate this year of celebration to them."

