SEMINOLE, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resource Property Management is proud to partner with the American Cancer Society for another year of Relay for Life.® Currently ranked #1 in the State of Florida and #6 in the Nation, RPM aims to exceed fundraising goals with a huge awareness and promotional push this month.

Resource Property Management Sets a Goals to be the Top Fundraiser in American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life®

On April 26th starting at noon and for 24 hours, unique donations of $25 - $100 will be matched dollar for dollar. RPM is asking donors who are interested in donating to do so on "Double Donation Day". The promotional campaign, launched this week, allows those who want to participate in "Double Donation Day" to fill out a form to either be reminded to donate on April 27th or 28th, or to receive an email with the link to the donation portal. Sign up here for "Double Donation Day": https://relayforlife.resourcepropertymgmt.com .

"This cause is so near and dear to me," stated Debbie Reinhardt, President and CEO of Resource Property Management, "With the generous match, I believe we will meet or exceed our fundraising goals," she added. RPM has a long history of participating in Relay for Life, beginning in 2009 with only three volunteers. "Cancer is a disease that affects far too many people, and we are to do our small part to support cancer research, cancer patients, and their families," Debbie added.

In addition to the on-line fundraising initiative, RPM, along with Raymond James, will be holding Relay for Life Pinellas on Saturday, April 30th from 5pm to 10pm at England Brothers Park. 5010 Dave McKay Way, Pinellas Park, FL. RPM would like to invite the community and all those who supported Relay For Life® this year to attend and join in the celebration. To sign up, please visit https://bit.ly/3DRTQdM

Since 1991 RPM has been a leader in the community association management industry. Family owned and operated, RPM promotes excellence in education and all aspects of community association management. RPM is committed to their founders' mission and values. We strive to maintain the highest levels of customer service, to operate with honesty and integrity, to promote ongoing industry education and to remain dedicated to the most stringent ethical standards. For more information, please visit: https://resourcepropertymgmt.com/

