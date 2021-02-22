ResourceOne Fundraising Group becomes Altus Marketing and launches new growth mission

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altus Marketing, a Moore company, unveiled today the company's new brand and marketing approach. The name change will distinguish Altus Marketing fundraising and marketing solutions from the printing and production services of ResourceOne, also a Moore company. Through strategic insights and creative innovation, Altus Marketing will help clients create transformational growth to solve some of the world's biggest problems.

The company has assembled the greatest talent in the industry to serve national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. Altus Marketing will offer fully integrated fundraising and marketing solutions that fuel significant growth in new members and donors while maximizing long-term revenue for client partners.

"We are excited to introduce Altus Marketing because it illustrates our commitment to the future of the fundraising industry," said Andrew Olsen, CFRE, president of Altus Marketing. "What's most encouraging is the depth of talent we have at Altus Marketing. We've handpicked a team of nationally recognized experts in chapter-based and national direct response fundraising, advocacy and membership programs. Collectively, this group has raised over $1 billion for nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations across North America."

Altus Marketing is home to some of the nation's most talented direct response marketers and fundraisers who share a passion for working with nonprofits and doing good by challenging convention to deliver fundraising results. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, evangelism and veteran services.

In addition to the award-winning team already in place at Altus Marketing, John Wilkinson has joined the company as vice president of client services. Before joining Altus Marketing, John was with One & All Agency for 18 years (formerly Russ Reid). As a visionary strategist for multi-channel marketing programs for affiliate-based organizations, John has designed and implemented national and chapter-based direct response programs for organizations including the American Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army and Rescue Missions. John is one of several new additions to the company that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Combining strategic insights with creative innovation, backed by superior data and analytics services, Altus Marketing delivers fully customized, locally relevant marketing solutions that drive maximum growth for nonprofits.

"Embracing the Altus Marketing brand is fitting, as the company's success shows they are developing marketing and fundraising solutions that elevate their clients' growth through integrated, fully custom and locally relevant campaigns," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "They have a deep understanding of the industry and ability to help clients shift strategies, especially in the wake of COVID-19, to deliver tremendous growth for their clients."

Altus Marketing's new branding and marketing approach is effective immediately and will be implemented across company offices, digital presences, products and services. Among the changes include a new company logo and website, altusmktg.com. All employee emails will be standardized to use the domain altusmktg.com.

About Altus Marketing

Altus Marketing is an industry leader in integrated direct marketing solutions to national and chapter-based nonprofits, ministries and membership organizations. The organization delivers transformational growth for clients by combining strategic insight and creative innovation, backed by superior data and technology. Altus Marketing clients are sector leaders in domestic hunger and poverty relief, human services, healthcare, environmental protection, evangelism and veterans' services.

About Moore

Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. With over 3,000 employees in 36 locations across the country, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, as well as research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

