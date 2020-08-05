ResourceOne Fundraising Group selected as direct response agency by Ducks Unlimited

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceOne Fundraising Group, a Moore company, is proud to announce it has been named the direct response agency of record for Ducks Unlimited, Inc. ResourceOne Fundraising will provide the strategy and integration of the organization's multichannel direct marketing programs to advance their mission to conserve, restore and manage wetlands and associated habitats for North America's waterfowl.

Founded in 1937, Ducks Unlimited is the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to conserving North America's disappearing waterfowl habitats. ResourceOne Fundraising will work alongside the Ducks Unlimited marketing team to implement digital and direct mail strategies driven by next-generation data analytics.

"This is an exciting collaboration for us with Ducks Unlimited, an organization that has been leading waterfowl and wetlands conservation efforts since the Dust Bowl by maintaining great relationships with loyal members," said Bryan Lank, president of ResourceOne Fundraising Group. "We look forward to enhancing their multichannel data-driven approach to engage even more conservationists to support their mission."

ResourceOne Fundraising will lead efforts to engage the expansive capabilities of Moore to cultivate relationships and attract new members to Ducks Unlimited. The approach will focus on maintaining strong ties to hunters while expanding reach to others who share common goals and benefit from the habitats being protected.

"We are so proud to be working with Ducks Unlimited to expand membership to all who want to conserve our nation's wetlands," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "We will harness our full resources, including creative, data analytics, production, media, digital and advertising, to reach and attract new audiences. Our efforts will come together to create a personalized, more focused experience for members new and old."

With North America wetland losses increasing by 140% in recent years, supporters of Ducks Unlimited help conserve and protect this threatened waterfowl habitat. Ducks Unlimited members receive exclusive benefits including merchandise, magazines, exclusive web content, mobile apps and more.

"We look forward to working with ResourceOne Fundraising and Moore to engage supporters to help us fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever," said Amy Batson, chief fundraising officer for Ducks Unlimited. "Working with Moore is the right choice for us. The team's breadth of experience and level of expertise in serving large nonprofit and membership organizations gives us confidence our multichannel direct response efforts will only continue to improve as we grow."

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited, Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14.5 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, Ducks Unlimited works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information, visit http://www.ducks.org/ .

About ResourceOne Fundraising Group

ResourceOne Fundraising Group, a Moore company, designs and implements direct marketing solutions. The company provides innovative multichannel marketing solutions proven to increase response and cultivate lasting relationships. ResourceOne Fundraising is dedicated to providing an outsourcing solution that exceeds client expectations by focusing on data-driven results.

About Moore

Moore is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. Comprised of 33 companies with more than 2,500 employees, Moore is dedicated to helping clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

