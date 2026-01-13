ResourceTec Corporation Announces The Appointment Of Directors And The Vice President For Corporate Development

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceTec Corporation (OTCID: RREE), (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on January 08, 2026, Dr. Deepak Malholtra and Mr. Barry Miller were appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. In addition, Mr. Miller has been appointed to the position of Vice President for Corporate Development.

Dr. Deepak Malhotra is a globally recognized expert in mineral processing with over 50 years of experience in the mining industry. He has led projects across the full lifecycle of mineral development, including research and development, process design, plant commissioning, operational audits, and business strategy. Dr. Malhotra has played a key role in the commercialization of numerous processing plants globally, with capital costs ranging from $15 million to $750 million. He holds a Ph.D. in Mineral Economics and a Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering. Dr. Malhotra is the author of over 60 technical publications, editor of several industry books, and the holder of four patents related to mineral processing technologies.

Barry Miller is an accomplished entrepreneur and strategist with over 30 years of experience in developing natural resource businesses and mineral concessions. He has successfully identified and proving-up promising prospects in critical metals and minerals, and in precious metals. Mr. Miller has personally explored prospects located in the tropical rain forests of South America, the alpine forests and mountains of northern BC, and the Yukon. His extensive background includes the founding and leading of successful ventures and providing strategic guidance to both private and public companies through complex financial landscapes.

Mr. Ripplinger commented, "I am incredibly pleased to have Dr. Malholtra and Mr. Miller joining leadership team for ResourceTec. Their combined experience will be invaluable not only with our current projects, but they will also help guide our future activities, to identify prospects, prove them up, and then work to successfully process the mined materials. "

About ResourceTec Corporation

ResourceTec Corporation takes a portfolio approach and seeks to find & secure, prove-up, and monetizes asymmetric natural resource assets, including critical metals and minerals, and precious metals in the Americas. This will be done through acquisitions, the development and/or production of properties, joint ventures, royalty streams, and asset sales. We presently do not have the funds to achieve these goals. We plan to raise the additional funding to achieve these goals by way of a private debt or equity financing, but have not commenced any activities to raise such funds.

The Company seeks to smartly apply leading edge technology to these resources to increase shareholder returns and in a manner that is environmentally beneficial.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Company. Actual events and conditions could differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to exploration, rock hardness, grade, strip ratios, the future price of gold, the estimation of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the realization of mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, permitting timelines, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses and title disputes or claims. Although the Company has attempted to identify certain factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be taken as guaranteed. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, readers should not place any undue reliance on forward looking information. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

SOURCE ResourceTec Corp