ResourceWise Launches ChemEdge360, Market Intelligence for the Chemicals Industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceWise is excited to introduce ChemEdge360, the latest advancement in market intelligence platforms for methanol, glycols, and solvents. ChemEdge360 skillfully blends current and past price data with thorough market analysis, providing producers, intermediaries, and end users with the insights they need to make decisions.

Rooted in a legacy of market intelligence established by Houston-based Chemical Intelligence, ChemEdge360 represents ResourceWise's continued dedication to customer success in the chemicals, forest products, and renewable fuels industries.

"The future of the chemical sector depends on timely, accurate, and strategic data and insights," stated George West, founder of Chemical Intelligence, now part of ResourceWise. "ChemEdge360 is designed to be that forward-looking guide, enabling informed decision-making in an industry we've served for over a quarter-century. The new platform will include all the same data and information contained in the current PDF reports and allow users to create custom pages to access the data they need faster," said West.

Data Enriched Features

Designed to put the latest chemical market intelligence right at your fingertips, ChemEdge360 includes:

Current and Historical Prices: Track the latest trends and historical patterns to inform your buying or selling decisions.

Expert Insights: Leverage in-depth analysis from industry veterans to contextualize data, making it actionable.

Real-Time Alerts: Stay informed of critical developments such as plant outages and price announcements that can affect your business operations directly.

Global Trade Flow: Understand the movement of chemicals globally to identify new markets and sources.

Global Plant Capacities: Gain insight into worldwide production capabilities, helping you anticipate changes in supply and demand.

Macroeconomic Indicators: Measure the impact of broader economic factors on the chemical industry to stay ahead of market shifts.

Pete Stewart, the CEO of ResourceWise, is focused on the future. "Our goal goes beyond the traditional feedstocks for methanol, glycols, and solvents," said Stewart. "We cover biomethanol pricing trends and feedstocks closely. We'll also keep you abreast of the progress being made in more sustainable, lower-carbon pathways like bio-bunkering and sustainable aviation fuels."

Subscribers use ChemEdge360 to develop production strategies, make pricing decisions, capitalize on market opportunities, mitigate risks, navigate market fluctuations, and optimize their procurement processes.

"We are committed to empowering businesses with the tools they need to stay ahead," added West. "Whether you're a large corporation or small business, a product manager or purchasing executive, our platform is designed to be your ally in achieving success."

ChemEdge360 can be used to bridge information gaps and enhance subscribers' ability to maintain a competitive edge in volatile markets. The new platform is now accessible to industry professionals seeking a robust, data-driven approach to identify market trends and growth opportunities.

