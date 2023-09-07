ResourceWise to Release Commodity Intelligence Platform Delivering Market's Broadest View of Forest Products Value Chain

News provided by

ResourceWise

07 Sep, 2023, 11:16 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ResourceWise, a leading provider of price reporting, benchmarking, market analytics, and strategic consulting services for commodity markets, today announced the imminent release of Forestat Global.  

This groundbreaking commodity intelligence platform is poised to deliver the broadest view of the forest products value chain, equipping businesses with the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.  

Matt Elhardt, ResourceWise's Vice President of Global Sales, commented on the significance of this release: "Forestat Global is a gamechanger in the forest products industry. Our existing data intelligence platforms offer granular insights and are used by industry analysts across the globe. Our new platform delivers a broader, high-level perspective tailored to empower business decisionmakers, from suppliers and producers to consumers and investors, providing a holistic understanding of market economics and trends." 

"Recognizing a gap in the forest products data market, we pulled together the expertise of legacy companies Fisher International, Forest2Market, and Wood Resources International to develop a comprehensive, user-friendly global forestry data platform," said Pete Stewart, President and CEO of ResourceWise. "With every new product, our goal is to strengthen the forest products industry and improve the viability of companies in the value chain. And we do this while maintaining our signature values—high quality data and insight and excellent customer service." 

Empowering Informed Decisions: Key Features of Forestat Global 

In the platform, subscribers will be able to track demand, current and historical pricing, production sites and capacity, cost trends, and trade volume for wood fiber and sawlogs, wood pellets, paper, and more. All data can be accessed through interactive tables, charts, and other data visualizations. 

Forestat Global complements ResourceWise's existing intelligence platforms while also providing a distinctive, enhanced market perspective. This comprehensive view will empower businesses to make informed decisions, optimize their operations, and navigate the complexities of the global forestry market. 

Learn more about Forestat Global today. (www.resourcewise.com/platforms/forestat-global

Contact:

Suz-Anne Kinney          
Vice President, Marketing & Communications at ResourceWise
[email protected]
+1 (980) 233-4021

SOURCE ResourceWise

Also from this source

ResourceWise to Release Commodity Intelligence Platform Delivering Market's Broadest View of Forest Products Value Chain

ResourceWise Acquires Texas-based Chemical Intelligence

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.