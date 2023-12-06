Respect Wellness Launches 'Smooth': A Luxurious Facial Balm Tailored for Women's Menopausal Skin Care

News provided by

Respect Wellness

06 Dec, 2023, 10:18 ET

SANTA FE, N.M., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Respect Wellness, known for its innovative CBD products targeting menopause symptoms, unveils 'Smooth,' a luxurious facial balm that provides a transformative skincare experience for women navigating the complexities of hormonal changes and aging. 'Smooth' stands out as an exceptional skincare product, combining organic full-spectrum CBD and carefully selected organic and wild-harvested botanicals.

Continue Reading
Smooth by Respect Wellness, promotes the skin's natural self-stabilizing capacity to brighten and reduce fine lines.
Smooth by Respect Wellness, promotes the skin's natural self-stabilizing capacity to brighten and reduce fine lines.
'Smooth' seamlessly integrates with the entire Respect Wellness product line which is specifically tailored for women undergoing menopausal changes, aiming to optimize their wellness routines during this pivotal life stage.
'Smooth' seamlessly integrates with the entire Respect Wellness product line which is specifically tailored for women undergoing menopausal changes, aiming to optimize their wellness routines during this pivotal life stage.

"We're thrilled to add 'Smooth' to our product line just in time for winter. The formulation promotes the skin's natural self stabilizing capacity to brighten and reduce fine lines," said CEO and Founder, Francine Sommer.

Key Highlights of 'Smooth':

  • Luxurious Experience: Inspired by the soothing sensation of massage candles at fine spas, 'Smooth' provides an opulent and therapeutic skincare experience.
  • Effective Formulation: Incorporates organic botanicals and CBD, and premium soy wax to target fine lines, enhance skin hydration, and promote a natural, radiant complexion.
  • Ideal for Menopausal Wellness: 'Smooth' seamlessly integrates with the entire Respect Wellness product line which is specifically tailored for women undergoing menopausal changes, aiming to optimize their wellness routines during this pivotal life stage.

"We began the formulation process with a fine soy wax, then selected complimentary organic botanical ingredients to help reduce the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles – to moisturize, nourish and plump up the face," explains CEO and Founder, Francine Sommer.

In the United States, the menopause market, currently valued at $4.9 billion, reflects the growing needs of over 27 million women experiencing menopause at any given time. These women, typically aged between 40 and 65, navigate the complexities of peri/menopause – a phase that can start as early as 40 and, on average, lasts 7.4 years, sometimes extending beyond a decade. This significant demographic highlights the pressing demand for specialized, effective solutions like those offered by Respect Wellness, aimed at enhancing the well-being and quality of life for women during this transitional period.

Respect Wellness passionately dedicates itself to being a guide, educator and champion for peri/menopausal women.

"Our mission is to empower women to embrace their best selves unconditionally," says Francine Sommer.

Availability: 'Smooth' is now available at respectwellness.com for $79.00 MSRP, $45.00 Wholesale

Testimonials:
"Ever since I started using 'Smooth' I've seen amazing changes. My skin with menopause got so dry and now it feels the way it used to- smooth and healthy." - Jennifer R.

"Honestly, I never thought I'd find something that actually gets what my skin needs right now. But then I tried 'Smooth,' and I couldn't be happier!" - Barbara G.

About Respect Wellness:
Respect Wellness, women-owned and based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is a wellness brand that designs premium, artisanal, botanical and CBD-infused products for women experiencing perimenopause and menopause. The product line is formulated with the highest standards of purity, potency and transparency. Our blends, which are non-hormonal, feature regionally sourced, organic CBD that is third party tested, combined with organic botanicals and ethically sourced, wild-harvested plant therapeutics. Respect Wellness is dedicated to offering a comprehensive approach to address the specific needs of perimenopausal/menopausal women.

For media inquiries, to receive samples or for additional information, please contact:
Francine Sommer, CEO + Founder, Respect Wellness
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 917-902-0250

SOURCE Respect Wellness

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.